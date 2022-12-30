Fort Hood soldier is first female master gunner

Fort Hood, Tx ( FOX44 ) – The first female active duty soldier graduating from a Master Gunner Course is from Fort Hood.

She is Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division.

It took her two tries to complete the course but said that being focused on a goal helped her not only to make it, but to become a better all around soldier and leader.

I was always getting in trouble as a private because I never really had a goal for myself other than ‘get through this contract’. But once I got promoted and became a non-commissioned officer, everything changed,” said Ramirez. “In the past, I had some examples of pretty bad leadership, and I told myself I did not want to be that type of leader. So I knew I needed to start setting standards and goals for myself to progress in my career.”

To further improve herself as a soldier and NCO, Ramirez knew that her next step was to set the goal of graduating from the M1A2 Abrams Master Gunner Course.

Being tested during the course on weapons system platforms, the Master Gunner has the duty of advising commanders and being a part of the planning, development, execution, and evaluation of all combat and gunnery-related training.

“Getting into Master Gunner school was so hard, but that just made me even more determined to get in. Everyone kept telling me how hard it was, and I wanted to see for myself just how hard it was – and they were not wrong, ” Sgt Ramirez said.

Course participants are tested on a multitude of curriculums, including Individual, Maintenance, Gunnery, and Gunnery Training. The required amount of skills and intellect to pass the Master Gunner Course has proven to be difficult, resulting in a very low graduation rate.

“I didn’t pass the first time, and I got down on myself. I didn’t want to go back. Thankfully, I had some amazing people on my side that believed in me and reminded me of my potential,” said Ramirez.

After going back to the course for a second time, Ramirez graduated from the course and became the first active duty female soldier to graduate from The M1A2 Abrams Master Gunner Course.

