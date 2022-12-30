Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin
A friend of Damar Hamlin shared a medical update regarding the status of the Buffalo Bills safety. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, shared an update via Twitter Monday night about the status of Hamlin. Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep... The post Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KC-area Buffalo Bills fans, Chiefs Kingdom wishing Damar Hamlin a fast recovery
Al Burns, a lifelong Bills fan who owns Al’s Bar and Grill, said his heart sunk when an ambulance rolled onto the turf to assist Hamlin.
Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Reverses Decision on 2023 Season
The senior was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2022.
Pelicans announce injury update on Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday shared an injury update regarding Zion Williamson. Williamson left Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a hamstring injury. The team said Tuesday that imaging confirmed their suspicions that Williamson had suffered a strained hamstring. Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks. This is a tough development for the... The post Pelicans announce injury update on Zion Williamson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
