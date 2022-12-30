BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A family in Bladen County is starting the new year with a tragedy. Their home on Lucys Drive in Clarkton went up in flames Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Fire Department said their home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

CLARKTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO