Red Springs, NC

WRAL News

Spotlight: James Scott meshing well at EE Smith

Fayetteville, N.C. — E.E. Smith was a tough out for boys basketball teams last year, but the Golden Bulls were undersized. That changed in a big way when 6-foot-10 senior James Scott came on board. Scott, a College of Charleston recruit, was already well known in the 3A ranks...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Woman charged after altercation between players, parent at Lamar High School girls basketball game

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged after an altercation Dec. 13 at a Lamar High School girls basketball game, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Jaquetta Pretrice Hicks, 40, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to deputies. The altercation happened on the court and involved players and […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
whqr.org

The case against Jody Greene

Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Trooper involved in high speed chase, crash on I-95

PRINCETON, N.C. — A high-speed chase on Monday night ended with a crash on Interstate 95. Video shows the damage from the crash, which occurred after 10:30 p.m. The two cars crashed on I-95 between Godwin and Wade in northern Cumberland County. The pursuit began in Johnston County near Princeton but ended following the collision in Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WECT

Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events will take place across southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Wilmington. The 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take place in Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade, which...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville shocks with metro growth

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville metro area is growing, and people are starting to notice. Fayetteville jumped in population in recent years, going from a metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, of 380,389 people in 2016 to 524,588 people. That's because the U.S. Office of Management and Budget considers Fayetteville's Metro to include Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
columbiametro.com

Fear, Faith, and Fillings

For a child of two working parents living in a rural Southern town, Gary Bethea experienced a childhood that was relatively commonplace prior to his kidnapping at age 16. He was a naturally gifted student who preferred recess, football, and good old-fashioned outdoor fun to spending much time on schoolwork.
LAURINBURG, NC
WECT

Family loses Clarkton home in New Year’s Day fire

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A family in Bladen County is starting the new year with a tragedy. Their home on Lucys Drive in Clarkton went up in flames Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Fire Department said their home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.
CLARKTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting near Aberdeen

The driver of a pickup truck was shot in a drive-by shooting on Pinebluff Lake Road outside of Aberdeen Monday. The man was driving on Pinebluff Lake Road near Highway 15-501 when the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m., according to officials on the scene. He continued driving and stopped his truck on 15-501 South at the intersection with Heflin Road.
ABERDEEN, NC
WRAL News

Community complaints lead to narcotics arrest of Bladen County man

After receiving numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of drugs near Russ Street in Elizabethtown, the Bladen County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation. During the course of the investigation, undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine were purchased from Robert Earl Griffin, 46, of Saint Pauls. Griffin was arrested, and is...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

