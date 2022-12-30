Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Week Ahead: Winter sports continue play in 2023
ROCKINGHAM — The first full week of the new year brings with it the return of local high school sports. While most of Richmond Senior High School’s winter sports programs enjoyed the holiday break, four of the five sports teams will continue action when classes resume on Tuesday.
Spotlight: James Scott meshing well at EE Smith
Fayetteville, N.C. — E.E. Smith was a tough out for boys basketball teams last year, but the Golden Bulls were undersized. That changed in a big way when 6-foot-10 senior James Scott came on board. Scott, a College of Charleston recruit, was already well known in the 3A ranks...
Fayetteville pastor tries to get Christian academy ready for students after New Year's fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On New Year's Eve, a fire destroyed the New Life Bible Church on Hoke Loop Road, and now the pastor is trying to figure out how to get students ready for school on Monday. Pastor Allen McLauchlin watched flames burst out of the church academy he...
Woman charged after altercation between players, parent at Lamar High School girls basketball game
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged after an altercation Dec. 13 at a Lamar High School girls basketball game, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Jaquetta Pretrice Hicks, 40, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to deputies. The altercation happened on the court and involved players and […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fayetteville
Fayetteville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fayetteville.
whqr.org
The case against Jody Greene
Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
Trooper involved in high speed chase, crash on I-95
PRINCETON, N.C. — A high-speed chase on Monday night ended with a crash on Interstate 95. Video shows the damage from the crash, which occurred after 10:30 p.m. The two cars crashed on I-95 between Godwin and Wade in northern Cumberland County. The pursuit began in Johnston County near Princeton but ended following the collision in Cumberland County.
WECT
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events will take place across southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Wilmington. The 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take place in Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade, which...
Fayetteville shocks with metro growth
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville metro area is growing, and people are starting to notice. Fayetteville jumped in population in recent years, going from a metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, of 380,389 people in 2016 to 524,588 people. That's because the U.S. Office of Management and Budget considers Fayetteville's Metro to include Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021 and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
Three injured when tractor-trailers collide on I-95 near Hope Mills
HOPE MILLS, N.C. — Three people were injured, one critically, after two tractor trailers crashed Sunday in Cumberland County. Around 9 a.m., troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Interstate 95 at Exit 41, near N.C. Highway 59 and Chicken Foot Road near Hope Mills.
cbs17
3 injured after tractor-trailers collide on I-95 in Cumberland County
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were injured when a tractor-trailer smashed into another along Interstate 95 south of Fayetteville on the morning of New Year’s Day, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:05 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County near mile...
columbiametro.com
Fear, Faith, and Fillings
For a child of two working parents living in a rural Southern town, Gary Bethea experienced a childhood that was relatively commonplace prior to his kidnapping at age 16. He was a naturally gifted student who preferred recess, football, and good old-fashioned outdoor fun to spending much time on schoolwork.
PHOTOS: New Year’s Day Cruise In
ROCKINGHAM — Cars and trucks, both old a new filled the parking lot of Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q on Sunday for the Tuesday Crusiers’ annual New Year’s Day Cruise In. The event, now in its ninth year, has become a tradition in Richmond County. One...
WECT
Family loses Clarkton home in New Year’s Day fire
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A family in Bladen County is starting the new year with a tragedy. Their home on Lucys Drive in Clarkton went up in flames Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Fire Department said their home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.
cbs17
Meet the first 2023 baby born at Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With the turn of a new year came a little bundle of joy. Cape Fear Valley Medical Center delivered their first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. Stiles George McGee was born at the hospital at 2:25 a.m. to parents Tayvon McGee and Briana Esquilin of Fayetteville, according to a release.
sandhillssentinel.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting near Aberdeen
The driver of a pickup truck was shot in a drive-by shooting on Pinebluff Lake Road outside of Aberdeen Monday. The man was driving on Pinebluff Lake Road near Highway 15-501 when the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m., according to officials on the scene. He continued driving and stopped his truck on 15-501 South at the intersection with Heflin Road.
cbs17
Church classroom building destroyed by fire in Fayetteville, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville fire officials said a classroom building on a church property was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. At about 1:20 a.m., fire crews said they were called to New Life Bible Church & Christian Academy, a preparatory school in Fayetteville, in reference to a fire.
Community complaints lead to narcotics arrest of Bladen County man
After receiving numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of drugs near Russ Street in Elizabethtown, the Bladen County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation. During the course of the investigation, undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine were purchased from Robert Earl Griffin, 46, of Saint Pauls. Griffin was arrested, and is...
cbs17
Police ID dead driver after wrecked car found upside down in creek in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after Fayetteville police said a car was found flipped over in a creek in the western area of the city on New Year’s Day. The incident was reported just before 2:55 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Galatia Church and Stoney Point roads, a news release from Fayetteville police said.
