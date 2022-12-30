ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its services

By Meghan Bunchman
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUV9Z_0jyvthkP00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach across West Michigan.

Playground GR offers community-based programing through play and art to help children process emotions and strengthen their emotional and mental health.

“We began to see that children in our community were not getting the exposure to play-based therapy and play-based strategies to support emotional health, grief, trauma and just overall wellness,” said Executive Director of Playground GR Jacqueline Scherer.

The new donation will help the organization expand its free services to foster youth, unhoused youth and lower socioeconomic communities next year. Scherer stressed the free play-based programs are for everyone to enjoy. She said every person, from all walks of life, needs to play more.

“What we know is that the average person plays 15 minutes a day and we should be playing for four to six hours a day,” she said.

Mother Regina Dix was at Playground GR’s latest event this month in Eastern Hall. She told News 8 that the play-based therapy helps reduce the stigma of therapy specifically within the African American community.

“It’s restoring people with their inner confidence,” Dix said. “How they’re feeling, and play heals for all ages, which is really huge.”

To learn more about Playground GR and its next events, go to theplaygroundgr.org.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan

Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
BROHMAN, MI
WOOD TV8

New Ottawa County board ousts leaders, hires John Gibbs

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday ousted the county administrator and put John Gibbs in the office amid a flurry of added agenda items from the board's conservative contingent that also replaced the county's top health officer and eliminated its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy