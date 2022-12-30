ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway, IN

speedsport.com

T-Mez Talks ‘Chili Bowl Luck’

Thomas “T-Mez” Meseraull has been telling people for the last 10 years that he plans to be a Chili Bowl champion. As the opening day of the 37th annual Chili Bowl Nationals approaches, Meseraull believes it’s finally his year to turn his statement into reality. “It’s one...
TULSA, OK
speedsport.com

McBride Holds On For Junior Sprint Driller

TULSA, Okla. — Keeping his cool the entire Junior Sprint feature, Tulsa native Mattix McBride held off the late race charge of Blayden Graham for his first career Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout victory in the Junior Sprints. Chased by Eli Holden until lap 12, the No. 5e retired early,...
TULSA, OK
speedsport.com

Axsom Grabs Tulsa Outlaw Glory

TULSA, Okla. — A back-and-forth battle to determine who would win the 55-lap Outlaw division feature during the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout saw Emerson Axsom end up in victory lane. Winning his third overall Golden Driller, it was Axsom’s second Outlaw division triumph. Chasing California’s T.J....
TULSA, OK
speedsport.com

Hagopian Is Three-Time Shootout Winner

TULSA, Okla. — Going back-to-back in A-Class at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, California’s Jake Hagopian became a three-time Golden Driller winner Saturday at Tulsa Expo Raceway. Hagopian earned the pole in Saturday’s A-Feature and led the distance. Finding traffic quickly, he steered the No. 14q through the...
TULSA, OK
speedsport.com

Boschele Runs Down Park For Golden Driller

TULSA, Okla. — A stroke of luck is sometimes all it takes, and the caution played to the favor of Gavan Boschele on Saturday night, with the result being his first Golden Driller in Stock Non-Wing action at the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Leading until lap 25...
TULSA, OK
speedsport.com

Thomas Leads It All For Restricted Shootout Win

TULSA, Okla. — Taking a Golden Driller back to the state of Missouri, Jack Thomas captured his first career win atop Tulsa Expo Raceway clay Saturday night in Restricted competition during the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Leading start to finish, Thomas was stalked through the closing stages...
TULSA, OK
speedsport.com

Finally, It’s T.J. Smith In Tulsa

TULSA, Oka. — After years of trying, Saturday night was the night for T.J. Smith, who finally landed his first Golden Driller in Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout competition with a dominant performance in Outlaw Non-Wing action. Chasing Oklahoma’s Jason McDougal the first five revolutions, the door swung open for...
TULSA, OK

