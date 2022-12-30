Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Sink your teeth into the delicious food at Maple Street BBQ
“If you can’t see the pit, it’s not legit,” says John Miller, owner and Pit Master at Maple Street BBQ located at Uptown Rapid in Rapid City. With a big opening into the restaurant in the food court, Maple Street BBQ is hard to miss. What is...
newscenter1.tv
Wobbly Bobby: Offering drinks and games for a fun night
Nestled in downtown Rapid City, Wobbly Bobby is a pub for everyone to come together. With 48 different types of beer on draft, including a lot of local favorites, the drink menu features an excellent selection of whiskey, scotch, bourbons and a specialized cocktail menu. Take a look at what...
newscenter1.tv
Basecamp Kitchen brings authentic food from Nepal and India to the Black Hills
Basecamp Kitchen in downtown Spearfish features authentic cuisine from Nepal and India. Some of their special menu items include butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, lamb curry and naan bread that’s made with flour and baked in a tandoori oven. Check out Basecamp Kitchen’s delicious items!. Everything on the...
KEVN
Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here
According to the description on Amazon, “Sentenced” is about a family physician who has his whole life upended by a serial killer, who has an intricate understanding of the medical establishment. The physician is forced to lean into his own understanding of the medical field to track the serial killer down, and do what law enforcement can’t.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Deadwood
Deadwood, South Dakota, might ring a bell if you’ve seen the HBO show of the same name. Deadwood is a town for those who want to relive the Wild West, gold mining, rootin’ tootin’ days of yore. Days when everything was a little more simple and a lot more exciting. It’s a town where you feel like you’ve stepped into the past.
kotatv.com
Snowy today, then mostly dry.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
newscenter1.tv
How to stay safe while celebrating New Year’s Eve
While having fun is a good thing, it’s important to remember to stay safe and aware of what you’re doing and where you’re going. Know what’s happening around you regardless of where you are, and keep an eye on the group that you came with. It is also important to not consume too much alcohol during the night.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s Dahl Arts Center taking submissions for annual photo contest
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether a beginner, professional, or somewhere in between, the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City is currently accepting submissions for their 19th Annual Mountain Photo Contest. Assistant Curator Jeannie Larson has more on the event. What is the Mountain Photo contest?. According to Larson, the contest...
newscenter1.tv
ACTS announces “A Chorus Line” as next production presented at Rapid City Central High School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Advocates for Creative Theatre Students (ACTS) has announced that the Tony Award winning musical “A Chorus Line” is going to be their next production. The performance will be held at the Rapid City Central High Performing Arts Theatre from January 5-7 at...
newscenter1.tv
First Day Hikes kick off the new year in Custer State Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. – First Day Hikes is a national event that has been around for years. The goal is to get people out to state parks and ring in the new year by spending time outdoors. Custer State Park has been participating for the last few years. “The...
newscenter1.tv
2023 to start with some winter weather, but what about the rest of the week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the first week of 2023. Temperatures will rise gradually throughout the week. We should see 40’s again by the weekend!. Will we get any precipitation?. 2023 is starting off with...
newscenter1.tv
What New Year’s resolutions are people making for 2023?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 2023 is quickly approaching and people are counting down the hours, minutes and even the seconds to the new year. With it, most people set resolutions to make the most out of 2023. Here’s some examples of resolutions people have for 2023 and why they...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Cynthia Rousseau Fischer found safe
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating Cynthia Rousseau Fischer. Cynthia is a Native American female, and her last confirmed location was the VA Ft. Meade Hospital in Sturgis, South Dakota on Wednesday, Dec. 28. She drives...
newscenter1.tv
“Where there’s smoke…” Rapid City Fire Department burns slash piles in Skyline Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Expect to see smoke over Rapid City’s Skyline Drive this week. The Rapid City Fire Department is taking advantage of the fresh snow and burning slash piles as a part of their Wildfire Mitigation Program. The piles are Ponderosa pine killed by the pine...
KELOLAND TV
Snow ends Wednesday morning, followed by cold air: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 3
The winter storm continues in south central and eastern KELOLAND. The heaviest snowfall is in the southeast. Icing continues in NW Iowa, where warm air at cloud level has dropped light rain onto frozen ground. There has even been some lightning, a sign that the storm is plenty intense. Tonight,...
newscenter1.tv
Applicants for Community Investment Committee needed
The Community Investment Committee makes recommendations to the Rapid City Common Council on the annual Community Development Block Grant subgrantee selections, and the annual selection of non-profit grantee recipients of the General Fund allocation made for that purpose. Citizens who are interested in applying are encouraged to submit a Citizen...
newscenter1.tv
Have you seen Emily Beck?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Emily Beck. Emily was last seen in the area of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec 29. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, tan shirt and brown camouflage pants.
Flying Magazine
Look Out, Rapid City!
It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood shop destroyed in fire
WHITEWOOD — A residential shop was destroyed in a Sunday afternoon fire near Whitewood. At approximately 4:20 p.m., Whitewood firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the shop on Weyrich Lane, about a mile north of Whitewood.
Comments / 0