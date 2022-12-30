Read full article on original website
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper
Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Listen to Tory Lanez admit that he shot Megan Thee Stallion (video)
On Dec. 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Since the shooting occurred in 2020, there has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether Lanez really shot Megan, and people still questioned it after he was found guilty. Any lingering doubts...
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
The doctor who operated on Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot said remnants from the bullets are still inside her feet
The doctor confirmed she had "metallic foreign bodies" in her feet, settling the unfounded theory from Lanez supporters that she was never shot.
Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession
Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
I caught my dead husband soothing our son on a baby monitor and posted it on TikTok
That’s the spirit! While checking a baby monitor to ensure that her 11-month-old son, Leo, was sound asleep in his crib, mom of two Whitney Allen noticed an orb of light bouncing off of the baby’s head. Immediately, she believed that the beam was the spirit of her dead husband. “My husband passed away on April 7, 2022, when our second son, Leo, was 3 months old,” wrote Allen, from Pennsylvania, in the closed captions of her viral TikTok video. “Tonight, I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby.” In her paranormal post, which has amassed more than 8.1 million views, Allen shared...
Takeoff Killer's Creepy Tweets Exposed: What Did He Say After Shooting Migos Rapper?
The suspect in Takeoff's tragic shooting is presently in police custody. However, Patrick Xavier Clark posted a series of bizarre tweets days following the untimely death of the Migos rapper. Houston Police reported the arrest of the 33-year-old DJ on December 2. The suspect, who allegedly worked as a club...
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks
Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
Charleston White Trolls Gunna With New Freestyle
Charleston White has thrown some more shade in Gunna‘s direction following his release from prison, and this time its in the form of a freestyle. The comedian shared a new video on his socials this week where he drops a freestyle referencing Gunna’s release. In the video, White wore a chain with a circular pendant and bopped from side to side as if he was actually rapping.
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Testifies, LA County DA Looking For Missing Ex-Bodyguard: Report
As we head into week two of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial, more interesting testimony is coming out on the stand. Previously we heard from the shooting victim herself, as well as her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris. Now, other figures such as her former stylist, EJ King, have been sharing the details that they recall from that fateful night.
New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died
New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
