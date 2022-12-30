Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson seems desperate for you to know that he’s Gen Z’s favorite actor
2023 is going to be an interesting year for Dwayne Johnson in the aftermath of his passion project Black Adam proving to be an embarrassingly fruitless endeavor, but it seems as though the 50 year-old is desperate for everyone to know that he’s down with the youth of today.
‘She-Hulk’ writer blasts the trolls for their uninformed and unjust hatred of the MCU series
Charlie Cox probably put it best when he addressed the criticisms of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law by suggesting that if people don’t like the show, then maybe they should quit complaining and simply watch something else instead. That’s not how the internet works, as has been made abundantly clear...
Stephen King starts off the year with a brand new horror story, but it’s far from his finest work
Over the decades, many jokes have been made about the prolific nature of Stephen King‘s output, with the author churning out a seemingly constant string of novels, novellas, short stories, and various other works that ensure the pipeline of profits and royalties is never in any danger of running dry.
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut
“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
A colossal fantasy flop that cost its star a decade-long run in the MCU sizes up streaming success
Every time Emily Blunt gets asked a question about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can almost see her dying just a little bit more on the inside. If things had gone according to plan, the actress would have reported for duty in the superhero franchise over a decade ago, but the widely-panned Gulliver’s Travels got in the way.
Will ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release on Netflix or Prime Video? Why Netflix might lose its hit new show, explained
Wednesday remains one of the most popular shows on Netflix, more than a month after its release, which makes recent news about the Addams Family spin-off all the more surprising. The Jenna Ortega-led series follows the only Addams daughter, Wednesday, during her attendance at Nevermore Academy. Its balance of dark...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ proves to be an eye-opening experience for fans in more ways than one
Some Marvel fans experienced a powerful in their perspective after watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Redditor JBTriple revealed that they had previously been aboard the #RecastTChalla train until they took a second glance at the sequel to Black Panther. They were deeply moved by the grace of the tribute to the late King of Wakanda and enchanted by Shuri’s story arc. They shared their thoughts in the r/Marvel subreddit: “I just saw Wakanda Forever, and it really turned me around on some things.”
Netflix users embrace the delicious irony of ‘Wednesday’ potentially being snatched by Prime Video for season 2
Netflix has been on a rampage recently when it comes to canceling hugely popular fantasy shows, with no less than 14 having been axed in the last year and a half. Throughout it all, Wednesday seemed like the one project that was safe from the chopping block, but a deliciously ironic twist could be on the cards.
Justin Timberlake shares heartwarming tribute to Gangsta Boo, dead at 43
In art, everyone has influences who came before their turn in spotlight. Elvis loved Fats Domino, AC/DC loved Little Richard, and Justin Timberlake adored Gangsta Boo. The Memphis rapper has died, and now the one-time boy band member is paying tribute. The 41-year-old posted the above to his Instagram stories...
Netflix’s ambitiously flawed new adventure bamboozles the Top 10 in 78 countries
A great deal of Netflix’s original content can generously be described as forgettable, but the platform’s semi-regular forays into interactive storytelling have at least offered plenty of ambition, with Kaleidoscope the latest project that allows subscribers to decide how the story plays out. Marking a huge step up...
‘The Simpsons’ producer proves that sometimes fans are just looking too deep into things
Thirty-something seasons deep, The Simpsons golden era is probably 20-something years old now, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing and speculating on the meta commentary of the show. But not all of it is as deep as they think it is. The Simpsons revels in its own irreverence,...
Chris Pratt reveals he has a mustache now, and you can guess how everyone reacted
Hey! It’s-a me! Chris Pratt’s Mustache-io! The Super Mario Bros. Movie star Chris Pratt tweeted out his seasonal good wishes for a happy coming year on New Year’s Day and included a snap of his wife, Katherine, and some seemingly brand-new foliage on his upper lip. And yes, the Mario fans were not holding back on their opinions.
‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series. Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.
A surprise box office phenomenon that beat blockbusters at their own game embraces streaming chaos
The year of 1997 at the box office is largely remembered for James Cameron’s Titanic becoming both cinema’s biggest-ever hit and the first billion-dollar movie in history, but if you’re seeking the second-largest phenomenon of those 12 months, you may be surprised to discover the title arguably belongs to Bean.
Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik is dropping her anonymity
For the last two years, I have been widely known by my Twitter handle, Libs of TikTok. My anonymity afforded me the opportunity to expose the radical-leftist agenda without fearing for my personal safety, but it also created a vacuum for rumors to fester about my true identity. In fact, Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz was so impressed by my work, she thought I must have been a Republican operative or foreign agent and set out to uncover the person behind my account. When she discovered who I actually was, Tay Tay was unable to write me into her narrative, so...
A shark-jumping sequel that took a blockbuster series to its lowest point in a decade beefs up the Netflix charts
Having become so over-the-top, ridiculous, and beyond the point of parody that it effectively evolved into a superhero franchise, Fast & Furious was always going to succumb to the law of diminishing returns for a second time. Unfortunately, that happened with last year’s ninth installment, which marked the weakest critical and commercial returns for a decade.
Music Industry Moves: Ava Max Signs With Allison Kaye, SB Projects Ahead of New Album Release
Singer Ava Max has signed with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, Variety has confirmed, where she will be represented by Allison Kaye. Max was previously managed by Jeffrey Azoff and Tommy Bruce’s Full Stop Management. Kaye, a veteran of Variety‘s Hitmakers list, has worked closely with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande at SB Projects, where she holds the title of president at the company. Max logged her first hit in 2017 with Le Youth on the track “Clap Your Hands.” A year later, she released her debut single “Sweet but Psycho,” which became a global smash, earning RIAA-certified platinum status and...
J.K. Rowling seemingly attempts to hide bad Harry Potter news behind Quidditch Tweets
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling seems to be tweeting her way through some troubling business news regarding her publishing company today. The worldwide digital publisher for Rowling’s Wizarding World, Pottermore, suffered a 40% profit drop from last year following a surge in lockdown sales, according to The Bookseller. Profits went from about $11 million to $6.8 million and revenues went from about $48.3 million in 2021 to $45.2 million.
MCU fans have ideas on how to fix an X-Men favorite that’s always been done dirty in live-action
It’s safe to say Cyclops didn’t get the respect he deserved in the Fox X-Men movies. From the 2000 original onwards, he was the straight-laced butt of the joke, with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine taking every available opportunity to clown on him and flirt with Jean Grey right under his nose.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ rumor hints at the return of a dangerous Phase Four artifact
Agatha: Coven of Chaos arrives on Disney Plus later this year, and will see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness take the spotlight. Hahn blew MCU fans away with her villainous performance in 2021’s WandaVision, complete with scenery-chewing charisma and an all-time toe-tapping theme song. Her solo spinoff looks set...
