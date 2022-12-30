ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut

“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ proves to be an eye-opening experience for fans in more ways than one

Some Marvel fans experienced a powerful in their perspective after watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Redditor JBTriple revealed that they had previously been aboard the #RecastTChalla train until they took a second glance at the sequel to Black Panther. They were deeply moved by the grace of the tribute to the late King of Wakanda and enchanted by Shuri’s story arc. They shared their thoughts in the r/Marvel subreddit: “I just saw Wakanda Forever, and it really turned me around on some things.”
Justin Timberlake shares heartwarming tribute to Gangsta Boo, dead at 43

In art, everyone has influences who came before their turn in spotlight. Elvis loved Fats Domino, AC/DC loved Little Richard, and Justin Timberlake adored Gangsta Boo. The Memphis rapper has died, and now the one-time boy band member is paying tribute. The 41-year-old posted the above to his Instagram stories...
Netflix’s ambitiously flawed new adventure bamboozles the Top 10 in 78 countries

A great deal of Netflix’s original content can generously be described as forgettable, but the platform’s semi-regular forays into interactive storytelling have at least offered plenty of ambition, with Kaleidoscope the latest project that allows subscribers to decide how the story plays out. Marking a huge step up...
Chris Pratt reveals he has a mustache now, and you can guess how everyone reacted

Hey! It’s-a me! Chris Pratt’s Mustache-io! The Super Mario Bros. Movie star Chris Pratt tweeted out his seasonal good wishes for a happy coming year on New Year’s Day and included a snap of his wife, Katherine, and some seemingly brand-new foliage on his upper lip. And yes, the Mario fans were not holding back on their opinions.
‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series. Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.
Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik is dropping her anonymity

For the last two years, I have been widely known by my Twitter handle, Libs of TikTok. My anonymity afforded me the opportunity to expose the radical-leftist agenda without fearing for my personal safety, but it also created a vacuum for rumors to fester about my true identity.  In fact, Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz was so impressed by my work, she thought I must have been a Republican operative or foreign agent and set out to uncover the person behind my account. When she discovered who I actually was, Tay Tay was unable to write me into her narrative, so...
A shark-jumping sequel that took a blockbuster series to its lowest point in a decade beefs up the Netflix charts

Having become so over-the-top, ridiculous, and beyond the point of parody that it effectively evolved into a superhero franchise, Fast & Furious was always going to succumb to the law of diminishing returns for a second time. Unfortunately, that happened with last year’s ninth installment, which marked the weakest critical and commercial returns for a decade.
Music Industry Moves: Ava Max Signs With Allison Kaye, SB Projects Ahead of New Album Release

Singer Ava Max has signed with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, Variety has confirmed, where she will be represented by Allison Kaye. Max was previously managed by Jeffrey Azoff and Tommy Bruce’s Full Stop Management. Kaye, a veteran of Variety‘s Hitmakers list, has worked closely with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande at SB Projects, where she holds the title of president at the company. Max logged her first hit in 2017 with Le Youth on the track “Clap Your Hands.” A year later, she released her debut single “Sweet but Psycho,” which became a global smash, earning RIAA-certified platinum status and...
J.K. Rowling seemingly attempts to hide bad Harry Potter news behind Quidditch Tweets

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling seems to be tweeting her way through some troubling business news regarding her publishing company today. The worldwide digital publisher for Rowling’s Wizarding World, Pottermore, suffered a 40% profit drop from last year following a surge in lockdown sales, according to The Bookseller. Profits went from about $11 million to $6.8 million and revenues went from about $48.3 million in 2021 to $45.2 million.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ rumor hints at the return of a dangerous Phase Four artifact

Agatha: Coven of Chaos arrives on Disney Plus later this year, and will see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness take the spotlight. Hahn blew MCU fans away with her villainous performance in 2021’s WandaVision, complete with scenery-chewing charisma and an all-time toe-tapping theme song. Her solo spinoff looks set...

