mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
mynewsla.com
Driver Shot to Death on 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley
A driver was shot to death on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley, authorities said Sunday. The shooting happened on the southbound 215 Freeway at Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding CHP officers found a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped within the center median...
mynewsla.com
Funeral for Deputy Cordero Set for Friday
Funeral services for Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed by a convicted felon during a traffic stop, is set for Friday morning at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside. The services are set to begin at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 6115...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Railroad Crossing Gate
Authorities Tuesday identified a young man who was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate in South Los Angeles. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. Monday near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, according to he Los Angeles Police Department. Isaac Ambriz. 18, of Riverside, died...
mynewsla.com
Person Dies From Possible Seizure In Vehicle On 60 Freeway In Rowland Heights
A person died Monday in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights. The person was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Fullerton Road around 7:30 p.m., SGV Watch reported. It was unclear if the person was the driver and whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Tree in Jurupa Valley Leaving One Person Trapped
One person became trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Jurupa Valley Monday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. at Crestmore and Loring Ranch roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the driver from the vehicle,...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Anaheim
A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway offramp from the westbound freeway...
mynewsla.com
Searchers Find Missing OC Hiker Dead
Searchers Saturday located the body of a 63-year-old Yorba Linda man who disappeared Friday on an early morning hike through Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea. The body of Jeffrey Morton was found about 4:15 p.m. after searchers were made aware of the specific route he used to hike, sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle told City News Service. He was found a short distance from the start of the route.
mynewsla.com
Four Injured In Vehicle Tree Crash in Rancho Mirage; Minor, Moderate Injuries
Four people in a vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries when it crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Rancho Mirage, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to Highway 111 and Bob Hope Drive, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. All patients were extricated and rushed...
mynewsla.com
Fire in El Cerrito House Displaces Five Residents
Five residents were displaced Monday morning when flames engulfed the roof of their two-story home in the unincorporated El Cerrito area near Corona. The fire was reported at 12:41 a.m. in the 7100 block of Calico Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The roof was fully involved in...
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued From 40 Feet of Water in Jurupa Valley
A woman was rescued Sunday after being stuck in 40 feet of water in the Santa Ana river bottom. The rescue was reported at 3:16 a.m. Sunday near Market Street and Via Cerro in Jurupa Valley, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A water rescue crew from the fire...
mynewsla.com
Battery Fire Damages Tustin House
Electrical failure of a lithium-ion battery was determined to have caused a two-alarm house fire in unincorporated Tustin Sunday. Thick black smoke was spewing from the two-story house in video shot while firefighters worked to put out the blaze, which was reported at 4:48 p.m. in the 18700 block of Pinto Lane, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
mynewsla.com
Woman Alleges Army Pastor/Youth Leader Abused Her When She Was a Minor
A woman is suing the Salvation Army and its Pomona Corps, alleging she was sexually abused by a pastor and youth group leader starting in 2006, when she was a minor. The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe in the Pomona Superior Court lawsuit that alleges sexual abuse and negligent supervision of a minor, negligence, negligent supervision of an employee and negligent hiring and retention.
mynewsla.com
Garage Fire Spreads to Attic of Riverside Home
Flames spread from the garage of a Riverside house into its attic space Saturday evening before firefighters put them out. The fire was reported at 6:43 p.m. at a house in the 7300 block of Woodland Drive, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion chief Bruce Vanderhorst. Firefighters had the flames...
mynewsla.com
Indio to Host Beam Signing Ceremony for $50 Million Public Safety Campus
The city of Indio will hold a public beam-signing ceremony Friday to celebrate a milestone in construction on its new $50 million Public Safety Campus. The 430,000-square-foot facility will be located in 46800 Jackson St. and is expected to be operational by 2024, according to a statement from the city.
mynewsla.com
High Chance of Rain Coming This Week in Riverside County
A wind advisory was in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday evening in the Riverside County mountains, with forecasters warning that unsecured objects could be blown down and “a few power outages may result,” according to the National Weather Service. Gusts up to 50 mph were expected in the mountains.
mynewsla.com
SoCal Gets Break from Rain for New Year’s Day, But More Storms Coming
The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year’s Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week. The forecast for Monday’s Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena calls for cloudy skies and cold temperatures but no rain, according to the National Weather Service.
mynewsla.com
Forecasters Predict More Rain This Week Across Southland
Monday morning’s crisp weather — a picturesque backdrop for the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena — isn’t expected to last, with rainfall set to start as soon as this evening, according to Southland forecasters. Part of a new wave of storms expected this week, the National...
mynewsla.com
Another Strong Storm Moves Toward Southland, Raising Flooding Fears
Light rain made for a damp commute in many parts of the Southland Tuesday, but a more powerful storm was bearing down on the region, again raising fears of flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas. Tuesday evening is expected to be mostly dry, although some showers are still...
mynewsla.com
Disney Announces Half Marathon Series in Anaheim and Orlando
For the first time in seven years, Disneyland will offer a half marathon at the Anaheim theme park next year, officials announced Tuesday. The Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will return to Disneyland in January 2024. It is the first such race at the theme park since 2017. Registration begins mid-February...
