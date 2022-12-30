The Espresso Martini, which has in recent years gone from obsolete to obsession, is typically made with just three ingredients: espresso, vodka, and coffee liqueur, plus simple syrup for some sweetness and espresso beans on top if you’re feeling fancy. But at the newly opened Maialino (vicino) in New York City from Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, the classic cocktail gets a makeover. Patrick Smith, Manager of Bar Openings across USHG, wanted to reconceptualize the drink, tilting it further into dessert territory with the addition of one very special ingredient: gelato. You can taste the Affogato Martini at both Maialino (vicino) and Maialino (vino), the walk-ins-only wine bar next door to the trattoria. Can’t make it to New York City? You can also make the drink at home by following Maialino’s recipe, below.

19 DAYS AGO