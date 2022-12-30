Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Man’s Murder Conviction Ordered to be Vacated in Torrance Killing
A state appeals court panel Tuesday ordered a judge to vacate the murder conviction of one of two men for the killing of a Torrance resident during a robbery at his home more than a decade ago. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with the...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Kills Man in Westlake
Los Angeles police officers shot a man to death Monday in Westlake. The man had armed himself with a large knife and barricaded himself inside a Westlake apartment when officers arrived around 3:30 p..m., according to police. The officer-involved shooting happened at Whitmer and Sixth streets around 4:25 p.m., CBS2...
mynewsla.com
Woman Alleges Army Pastor/Youth Leader Abused Her When She Was a Minor
A woman is suing the Salvation Army and its Pomona Corps, alleging she was sexually abused by a pastor and youth group leader starting in 2006, when she was a minor. The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe in the Pomona Superior Court lawsuit that alleges sexual abuse and negligent supervision of a minor, negligence, negligent supervision of an employee and negligent hiring and retention.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
mynewsla.com
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
mynewsla.com
Person Dies From Possible Seizure In Vehicle On 60 Freeway In Rowland Heights
A person died Monday in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights. The person was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Fullerton Road around 7:30 p.m., SGV Watch reported. It was unclear if the person was the driver and whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Walking in Chatsworth Alley
A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. The westbound vehicle struck...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in South Los Angeles Kills One Man, Wounds Another
A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable vital signs in a...
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Found Dead in Canoga Park Area; Investigation Continuing
A man who was found dead in an alley in the Canoga Park area was identified by authorities Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into the circumstances of his death. The body was discovered about 9 a.m. Sunday near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Housing Authority Dealing With Apparent Cyberattack
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles announced Tuesday it is experiencing an apparent cyberattack that has disrupted its systems. In a statement, the agency described the situation as a “cyber event” and did not specify the nature of the attack or what data may have been compromised. HACLA, the city’s public housing authority, has a budget of more than $1 billion.
mynewsla.com
Funeral for Deputy Cordero Set for Friday
Funeral services for Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed by a convicted felon during a traffic stop, is set for Friday morning at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside. The services are set to begin at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 6115...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Railroad Crossing Gate
Authorities Tuesday identified a young man who was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate in South Los Angeles. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. Monday near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, according to he Los Angeles Police Department. Isaac Ambriz. 18, of Riverside, died...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed While Trying to Push Disabled Van in Long Beach
A 62-year-old man pushing his disabled van in Long Beach was killed when his vehicle was struck by a speeding Lexus driven by a suspected drunk driver with an expired license, authorities said Sunday. David Grace, 33, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in La Puente
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. Thursday to the 15800 block of Cadwell Street where they learned a truck and another vehicle had collided, said a CHP spokesman. Kenneth Gutierrez,...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A man was wounded Saturday evening in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at 7:05 p.m. at Seventh and Spring streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The 20- to 30-year-old victim was standing at the intersection when a 30-...
mynewsla.com
Biker Killed, Passenger Injured in Crash With Railroad Crossing Gate
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist, who...
mynewsla.com
Elderly San Marino Couple Victims of Home Invasion Robbery
San Marino police searched Saturday for four males suspected of preying on an elderly couple with a home invasion robbery. The robbery occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1700 block of Oak Lane, according to a police statement. The four suspects wearing black ski masks...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead In Canoga Park Alley
A man was found dead in an alley in Canoga Park, authorities said Monday. Someone discovered the body face down in an alley about 9 a.m. Sunday near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The deceased was described as...
mynewsla.com
Driver Leaves Scene Of Fatal Crash, Calls Police To Report Incident
A motorist who fatally struck a man in Long Beach later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, authorities said Monday. Officers dispatched at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard located the victim in the roadway, appearing to have been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing Woman, 72, Suffering From Schizophrenia
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find a 72-year-old woman suffering from schizophrenia who went missing Monday in Canyon Country. Norma Lidia Morales was last seen at 2:26 a.m. in the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Morales...
