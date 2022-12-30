Read full article on original website
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Is Taking Time Off
Another major Good Morning America personality will be missing in action from the morning show. The Sun reported that meteorologist Ginger Zee is taking time off from GMA. She later explained the reason behind her absence via Instagram. On Instagram, Zee explained that she's taking some time off to spend...
T.J. Holmes files for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig amid Amy Robach affair
T.J. Holmes has filed for divorce from second wife Marilee Fiebig amid his alleged affair with his “Good Morning America 3” co-host, Amy Robach. Holmes, 45, filed the paperwork Wednesday in New York City after almost 13 years of marriage, Page Six can confirm. Holmes and Fiebig, also 45, tied the knot in March 2010 and welcomed daughter Sabine in January 2013. Reps for the pair have not yet responded to our requests for comment. An insider previously told us that Fiebig, an immigration lawyer, was “blindsided” by her husband’s alleged affair with his on-air colleague. Our source said the two had been separated for several months but that...
Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes
CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
Top Daytime Anchor Leaving CNN, Rumored to Join Rival
Top daytime CNN anchor Ana Cabrera has confirmed that she is leaving the network to pursue "new opportunities" after rumors surrounding her impending departure had grown in recent months, The Hill reports.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes updates — GMA anchors passionately kiss amid ‘affair’ scandal as Andrew Shue’s son snubs her
JUST a day after he formally filed for divorce, suspended Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have been spotted cuddling up to one another in Miami. Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, are seen talking, laughing, and kissing while strolling along the pier, proceeding to a local seaside restaurant for lunch and drinks.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Son Bronze Wearing Pants with Dad Patrick's Face on Them
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III is dad Patrick Mahomes' number one fan! Over the weekend, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of herself with her newborn son in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Seattle Seahawks. In the image, Bronze can be seen resting on Brittany's shoulder with his face hidden, while wearing pants with his famous...
Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade
Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss cause of death revealed following autopsy
An autopsy has reportedly confirmed that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The beloved “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead by a hotel maid inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Wednesday after he missed his check-out. An autopsy was subsequently conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Boss’ body is now ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, 34, according to RadarOnline.com. The Post has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation. A heartbroken Holker released a statement to The Post earlier Wednesday, confirming...
Today host Al Roker’s wife Deborah gives big update on ailing husband as he shares new photos from Christmas festivities
TODAY host Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has given fans a major update on her husband’s health as the couple celebrate Christmas with their family. The ABC personality, 62, has revealed Al’s latest “challenge” as he continues to recover after suffering blood clots last month. After...
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
GMA’s Gio Benitez tells Sam Champion ‘we’ve got some problems’ as he reveals how meteorologist spent weekend
GOOD Morning America fill-in host Gio Benitez had plenty to tell his co-host Sam Champion in a new clip, creating a funny and awkward moment during the show. The family-friendly fun went down as the TV stars were telling each other how they spent their weekends. Gio sat at the...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Today’s Dylan Dreyer confirms major schedule change a day after teasing huge announcement
TODAY star Dylan Dreyer has confirmed the show will see a switch up – a day after teasing a huge announcement. The popular morning program host revealed that the third hour of the show will air from a cruise ship. Dreyer was onboard the vessel the MSC Seascape on...
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation
They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
Gayle King says Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's situation is 'very messy' on rival 'GMA'
Gayle King has thoughts about the "messy" relationship scandal that's rocked rival Good Morning America. On Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the CBS Mornings co-host was asked about GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes being sidelined by ABC News after it was revealed they're dating. Robach and Holmes separated from their spouses in August, insiders have claimed.
Here Are The Gross Things Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen Drank Instead Of Booze
The two were given "mystery beverages" instead of the usual alcoholic drinks during CNN's New Year's Eve coverage.
