WVNews

West Virginia women face another challenge at No. 11 Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its 2022-23 Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 4. West Virginia...
AMES, IA
WVNews

News and notes from around WVU athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite not yet having hired an offensive coordinator to replace Graham Harrell, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown replaced his departed wide receivers coach, Tony Washington, with Bilal Marshall, who worked with Brown’s wide receivers as an offensive graduate assistant in 2020-21. Bilal has his work cut out for him, inheriting a receiving corps that lost its top four receivers— Sam James and Bryce-Ford Wheaton to the NFL and Reese Smith and Kaden Prather to the transfer portal.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Erik Stevenson has been a lightning rod for WVU

There's no doubt that West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson is a lightning rod. And just as the electricity that strikes them can have both positive and negative effects, so too has the mercurial senior on the fortunes of Mountaineer basketball. At his best, Stevenson is a fiery competitor who motivates...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Now hiring: Monongalia County Prosecutor

MORGANTOWN — The Monongalia County Commission is taking applications for the person to be named county prosecutor. Prosecutor Perri DeChristopher was appointed to the county’s Circuit Court by Gov. Jim Justice on Dec. 20. She will replace Judge Phillip Gaujot, who is retiring at the end of the year.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

