MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite not yet having hired an offensive coordinator to replace Graham Harrell, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown replaced his departed wide receivers coach, Tony Washington, with Bilal Marshall, who worked with Brown’s wide receivers as an offensive graduate assistant in 2020-21. Bilal has his work cut out for him, inheriting a receiving corps that lost its top four receivers— Sam James and Bryce-Ford Wheaton to the NFL and Reese Smith and Kaden Prather to the transfer portal.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO