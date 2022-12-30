Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Bedford Heights officer struck by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A police officer escaped injury New Year’s Eve after being struck by celebratory gunfire while sitting inside his cruiser in Bedford Heights. The round from a possible 9mm gun struck the roof of the Bedford Heights officer’s cruiser and also struck his neck and collarbone.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for car break-in suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents have taken place in recent weeks. There is also a...
Lorain man killed on front porch in NYE shooting
The Lorain Police Department is searching for the person who shot a man to death in front of a home on New Year’s Eve.
Expired plates lead officer to Cleveland man with warrant and gun: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Dec. 7, police observed a black Lexus without rear illumination traveling north on I-77. That’s when the officer also discovered that the vehicle had expired plates. The Cleveland driver told the officer he was headed home after visiting his mother in Akron. It turned out that the man...
1 man killed, 1 in hospital, 2 arrested after shootout at Cleveland gas station
A 33-year-old Euclid man died and at least two other men were shot in a fight that turned into a shootout at a gas station on Woodland Avenue in Central Cleveland Monday evening, police said.
Ohio man found shot to death on apartment balcony identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a man was shot to death on his apartment balcony Friday evening.
14 shot, 1 killed during New Year's weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are conducting multiple investigations following a violent New Year's Eve weekend in the city. In all, 14 people were shot during the period beginning Friday and ending early Monday morning. One of those victims died, while nine of the remaining injured were hurt during the New Year's Eve period itself.
33-year-old man fatally shot at Valero gas station in Cleveland; 1 suspect at large, 3 in custody
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station in Cleveland on Monday evening. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 6206 Woodland for shots fired inside of the Valero gas station at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday night. Upon arrival, officers located the 33-year-old male victim on the ground inside of the store with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
cleveland19.com
2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
Man sitting in parked car on street for two hours found to be sniffing from compressed air canisters: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Abusing harmful intoxicants: Fox Run Drive. At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 29, a resident reported that an occupied Kia car was parked on Fox Run Drive for two hours and when the resident went to check on the car’s driver, the car moved forward and parked again.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested a man wanted for the murder of a 38-year-olld Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve. Christopher Mason, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at a home near the...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying her body in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man of killing his girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Anthony Kennedy, 43, was taken into custody in Allegheny County, PA on Nov. 30. Kennedy’s girlfriend, Adrianna Taylor, 23,...
Parma police arrest man wanted on multiple warrants following crash
A 44-year-old man with warrants from multiple areas was arrested by Parma Heights Police Monday evening following a pursuit and crash.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds. Anyone with information is...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man shot dead while trying to enter his apartment, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died Friday after he was shot while trying to get inside his own apartment. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Charles Williams, 43, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said officers found Williams around 6:30 p.m. on the balcony...
Man found dead from gunshots in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland police responded to an apartment building on the 11000 block of Parklawn Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, the male was found on a balcony with gunshots to his face and head. Officers attempted medical aid on the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for credit card theft suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole an elderly woman’s credit cards from her purse and then used the credit cards at several other stores, said Akron police. The theft happened in December at the Acme Fresh Market in the 1800 block of W. Market St. Akron police said...
cleveland19.com
Beachwood police substation at mall should soon be fully staffed
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood police substation at Beachwood Place opened Nov. 3 and Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said officers have been assigned there “as man power has allowed” during mall hours. Chief McLaughlin said the city is currently in the process of hiring laterally and...
2 fatal shootings in Akron on New Year's Eve: Timeline of shootings
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are asking for help from the public after two deadly shootings on New Year's Eve. Here is a timeline of when and where the separate incidents happened:. 7:45 p.m. Brittain Road. A 38-year-old woman was killed and a 5-year-old girl was injured after a...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of assaulting Willoughby police officer
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of assaulting a Willoughby police officer during a traffic stop in September. David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, was indicted on the charges of assault and resisting arrest. Koubeck is also charged with speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
