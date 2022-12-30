ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for car break-in suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents have taken place in recent weeks. There is also a...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

14 shot, 1 killed during New Year's weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are conducting multiple investigations following a violent New Year's Eve weekend in the city. In all, 14 people were shot during the period beginning Friday and ending early Monday morning. One of those victims died, while nine of the remaining injured were hurt during the New Year's Eve period itself.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

33-year-old man fatally shot at Valero gas station in Cleveland; 1 suspect at large, 3 in custody

CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station in Cleveland on Monday evening. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 6206 Woodland for shots fired inside of the Valero gas station at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday night. Upon arrival, officers located the 33-year-old male victim on the ground inside of the store with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man shot dead while trying to enter his apartment, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died Friday after he was shot while trying to get inside his own apartment. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Charles Williams, 43, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said officers found Williams around 6:30 p.m. on the balcony...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found dead from gunshots in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland police responded to an apartment building on the 11000 block of Parklawn Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, the male was found on a balcony with gunshots to his face and head. Officers attempted medical aid on the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for credit card theft suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole an elderly woman’s credit cards from her purse and then used the credit cards at several other stores, said Akron police. The theft happened in December at the Acme Fresh Market in the 1800 block of W. Market St. Akron police said...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Beachwood police substation at mall should soon be fully staffed

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood police substation at Beachwood Place opened Nov. 3 and Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said officers have been assigned there “as man power has allowed” during mall hours. Chief McLaughlin said the city is currently in the process of hiring laterally and...
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man accused of assaulting Willoughby police officer

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of assaulting a Willoughby police officer during a traffic stop in September. David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, was indicted on the charges of assault and resisting arrest. Koubeck is also charged with speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
WILLOUGHBY, OH

