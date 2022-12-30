‘Fair assumption’ that Tyler Huntley will start for Ravens as Lamar Jackson’s absence continues

Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
LeBron James fired up by Deshaun Watson’s strong second half: What they’re saying after Browns beat Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson and the Browns rallied from a poor first half to knock off the Commanders, 24-10, on Sunday in Washington. Watson had three touchdown passes, all in the second half, including two to Amari Cooper. It’s Watson’s first multi-touchdown game with the Browns.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week
The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
Damar Hamlin’s marketing rep and agent provide update on Hamlin’s condition
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Close confidants to Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin has provided an update on Hamlin’s condition after he collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals. Jordon Rooney, the CEO of sports marketing agency Jaster Athletes, who is Hamlin’s marketing representative and...
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapses during game vs. Bengals, is in critical condition, NFL says; game postponed indefinitely
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals, and the contest was postponed indefinitely by the NFL at approximately 10 p.m. EST. The Bills tweeted out an update from...
Tee Higgins shows support for Damar Hamlin on Twitter following Hamlin’s medical emergency
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals WR Tee Higgins has broken his silence following his scary collision with Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin. Higgins took to Twitter to show his love and support for Hamlin, saying “I’m for you that you pull through bro” just several minutes after midnight on Tuesday morning.
Watch Deshaun Watson find Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has his first two-touchdown game as a member of the Browns. His second touchdown pass of Sunday’s game at Washington in the third quarter came when he found Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 13-yard touchdown. Watson, who converted two third downs on the drive...
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. Sunday; Status of Denzel Ward and Jack Conklin uncertain because of injuries: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cornerback Denzel Ward and right tackle Jack Conklin both left Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Commanders with injuries, and the status for both is uncertain for Sunday’s Browns game in Pittsburgh, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday in a Zoom call with reporters. Ward left...
Damar Hamlin’s family releases statement on his condition
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has spoken out for the first time since Hamlin’s medical emergency. Hamlin’s family released a joint statement Tuesday directly through Hamlin’s marketing representative and friend, Jordon Rooney. In the announcement, Hamlin’s family wrote:. “On behalf...
Myles Garrett eager to spoil Steelers’ playoff chances: ‘We live for times like this’
LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns helped eliminate the Commanders from the playoffs on Sunday, and plan to do the same in Pittsburgh in the season finale next week. “We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after the Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Commanders. “We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this.”
How Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense stayed sturdy during Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Commanders. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
PointsBet Ohio promo code: catch up to $500 in second chance bets for NBA this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get a bonus every day of the week with the new PointsBet Ohio promo code offer. New customers in the Buckeye...
Browns passing game finds itself in the second half, putting first-half worries to rest
LANDOVER, Md. -- About all that’s left to watch this season for the Browns is their passing attack and Sunday was a day to really see what this passing attack could look like. The weather was as perfect as you could ask for on New Year’s Day and the Commanders were shorthanded in the secondary.
Thanks to solid second half by Deshaun Watson, Browns can exhale a bit – Terry Pluto
LANDOVER, Maryland – It was alarming. That’s what I was thinking when watching Deshaun Watson in the first half of Sunday’s game against Washington. The stats showed Watson with more sacks (4) than completed passes (3). Most of his sacks were because he held the ball too long. He often bolted from the pocket quickly without a clear idea of what he wanted to do.
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots: How to watch for free on New Year’s Day (1/1/23)
The Miami Dolphins will take on the New England Patriots New Year’s Day at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). In their last game on...
Barstool Ohio promo code: grab the launch bonus this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Ohioans enjoy their first full week of legalized sports betting, our Barstool Ohio promo code FOREST1000 offers an exciting new...
