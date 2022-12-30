ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

‘Fair assumption’ that Tyler Huntley will start for Ravens as Lamar Jackson’s absence continues

By Andrew Gillis, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week

The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
Cleveland.com

Damar Hamlin’s family releases statement on his condition

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has spoken out for the first time since Hamlin’s medical emergency. Hamlin’s family released a joint statement Tuesday directly through Hamlin’s marketing representative and friend, Jordon Rooney. In the announcement, Hamlin’s family wrote:. “On behalf...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Myles Garrett eager to spoil Steelers’ playoff chances: ‘We live for times like this’

LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns helped eliminate the Commanders from the playoffs on Sunday, and plan to do the same in Pittsburgh in the season finale next week. “We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after the Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Commanders. “We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Commanders

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense stayed sturdy during Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Commanders. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Thanks to solid second half by Deshaun Watson, Browns can exhale a bit – Terry Pluto

LANDOVER, Maryland – It was alarming. That’s what I was thinking when watching Deshaun Watson in the first half of Sunday’s game against Washington. The stats showed Watson with more sacks (4) than completed passes (3). Most of his sacks were because he held the ball too long. He often bolted from the pocket quickly without a clear idea of what he wanted to do.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Barstool Ohio promo code: grab the launch bonus this week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Ohioans enjoy their first full week of legalized sports betting, our Barstool Ohio promo code FOREST1000 offers an exciting new...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy