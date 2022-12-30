Developing: Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Charleston, Lamb

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were involved in a shooting on Friday morning, the department confirms.

LVMPD notified media of the shooting just before noon in a residential area near Charleston and Lamb boulevards.

"All officers are OK, the suspect involved is contained," LVMPD officials stated on Twitter. They said SWAT would respond to the scene.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and expect road closures "for this evolving incident."

Additional details were not immediately released. A KTNV crew is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.