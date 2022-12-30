ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Developing: Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Charleston, Lamb

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were involved in a shooting on Friday morning, the department confirms.

LVMPD notified media of the shooting just before noon in a residential area near Charleston and Lamb boulevards.

"All officers are OK, the suspect involved is contained," LVMPD officials stated on Twitter. They said SWAT would respond to the scene.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and expect road closures "for this evolving incident."

Additional details were not immediately released. A KTNV crew is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Related
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for string of home break-ins in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to break into several Henderson homes early Saturday morning, police say. Officers responded to reports of a burglary around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to the 700 block of Nogales Drive, near Galleria Drive and U.S. 95, Henderson Police said in a statement.
HENDERSON, NV
KTNV

Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police: Driver had ‘strong odor of alcohol’ in crash that killed 2 tourists near Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New details were released Tuesday related to the case of a woman accused of killing two people in a DUI hit-and-run incident on Dec. 28. Mykael Terrell, 28, is charged with two counts of reckless driving, two counts of DUI resulting in death, and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident. She is being held at Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist dead after east valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist died after a crash in the far east valley, Monday afternoon. According to Nevada State Police (NSP), the crash occurred on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Los Feliz Street. A preliminary investigation by NSP revealed the rider failed to negotiate a turn and went...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

