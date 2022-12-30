ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Suspect arrested in connection with Idaho college student killings once asked ex-convicts on Reddit why they committed crimes

By Rebecca Cohen,Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
 4 days ago
Flowers and other items are displayed at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.

Ted S. Warren/AP Photo

  • A suspect arrested in connection with the Idaho college student killings once studied emotions around crime.
  • A Reddit post from June shows the suspect asking for participants in a survey for his research.
  • At the time of the post, the suspect was a graduate student at DeSales University.

The suspect arrested in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho college students once studied how emotions affect why people decide to commit crimes.

A since-deleted Reddit post by the user Criminology_Student from 212 days ago titled "Research Participation Needed" sought out people who had recently committed a crime for a research project focusing on the criminals' "thoughts and feelings throughout your experience."

The post said the "student investigator" leading the study was Bryan Kohberger and included his DeSales University email address.

Police arrested Kohberger, 28, on Friday in Pennsylvania, and he is being held on a warrant for first-degree murder, arrest documents filed in Monroe County say. Court documents obtained by Insider say he will be extradited to Idaho.

"I am inviting you to participate in a research project that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime," the now-deleted Reddit post read. "This study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense."

Bryan Kohberger's Reddit post.

Reddit

The post then linked to an anonymous study in which participants' identities and answers would be confidential.

According to screenshots of the survey posted to Facebook, the questions focused on motives, logistics, and emotions surrounding the respondent's recent criminal offense.

One question asks: "Did you prepare for the crime before leaving your home? Please detail what you were thinking and feeling at this point."

At the time of the post, Kohberger was a graduate student at DeSales University. He graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice, according to a commencement pamphlet published by DeSales earlier in 2022.

Kohberger is now a Ph.D. candidate at Washington State University, according to the University's Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology graduate student directory .

lacy cook
4d ago

no not happy more relieved is a better word at least they know now who it was and is off the street it's not really a happy moment and also because now they will end up knowing more horrible things why he did it and more disturbing things

Kelli Ridgway Scheuerman
3d ago

It's the kind of scenario you'd see in a thriller, I'm curious to know if the "survey" is legit and why he would select these students but I'm mostly glad that they have a suspect. Hopefully this development will bring any amount of peace to the victims families.

Peggy Perry
3d ago

You can’t hide from DNA. May the parents find some relief & peace .

