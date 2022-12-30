Vehicle theft may be connected to Portsmouth murder: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Officers say the report of a stolen vehicle may be connected with a homicide investigation.

On December 5, officers responded to Bay Area Movers Inc., located on Victory Court, for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Detectives believe the theft could be connected to a 600 Washington Street homicide.

Investigators are now searching for a vehicle of interest connected to the theft.

It appears to be a white Ford Transit Connect van with a missing back passenger hubcap. Investigators also believe the white van may be associated with a locksmithing company.

The homicide it could be connected with took place on December 27, around 12:59 a.m. Officers say they located 20-year-old Jamir Barnes with deadly injuries.

Police have not said how these incidents may be connected.

Police urge those with information about the vehicle to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at (757)–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.