In Entertainment: Sherlock Shared, 'Game of Thrones' Spinoffs & Mobile 'Babylon'

By Cheddar
 4 days ago

SHERLOCK HOLMES IS GOING PUBLIC After being embroiled in a years-long copyright dispute, the final Sherlock Holmes book is
hitting the public domain in January, 2023. The copyrights for the book of short stories was originally set to expire 75 years after its 1927 release, but the 1998 Copyright Term Extension Act tacked on another 20 years. The famous detective stories are in good company in 2023. Duke University's Center for the Public Domain released a list of other titles that are losing copyright protection, including stories from Agatha Christie and Virginia Woolf, and movies from Fritz Lang and John Ford. GEORGE R. R. MARTIN BLAMES HBO Fantasy author George R. R. Martin wrote in a blog post that post-merger changes at HBO Max have led to future
Game of Thrones spin-offs getting shelved. This does not include House of the Dragon, which delivered the most viewership of a season finale since the original series and has been renewed for a second season. Other projects in the GoT universe, however, are on hold for the time being. Martin wrote: "Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development. None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf." TWO-HOUR IPHONE VERSION OF 'BABYLON'
The theatrical version of Babylon is a mammoth 189-minutes long, so it might interest some movie-goers to learn that director Damien Chazelle cut a two-hour version on his iPhone that was filmed in his backyard during rehearsals. Chazelle said it was a personal challenge, and an "uncommon" experience for the actors involved. Rehearsals aren't usually done in directors' yards, apparently. Whether this abbreviated cut will ever see the light of day, however, remains to be seen.

Cheddar News

2023 Public Domain Debuts Include Last Sherlock Holmes Work

Sherlock Holmes is finally free to the American public in 2023.The long-running contested copyright dispute over Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's tales of a whipsmart detective — which has even ensnared Enola Holmes — will finally come to an end as the 1927 copyrights expiring Jan. 1 include Conan Doyle's last Sherlock Holmes work.Alongside the short-story collection "The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes," books such as Virginia Woolf's "To The Lighthouse," Ernest Hemingway's "Men Without Women," William Faulkner's "Mosquitoes" and Agatha Christie's "The Big Four" — an Hercule Poirot mystery — will become public domain as the calendar turns to 2023.Once a work enters the public domain it can legally be shared, performed, reused, repurposed or...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Cheddar News

Suspect in Deaths of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania

By Marc Levy, Rebecca Boone, and Mike BalsamoAuthorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday.The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho's over 11,000 students to leave the city and switch to online classes.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday...
MOSCOW, ID
Cheddar News

Pelé, Brazil’s Mighty King of ‘Beautiful Game,’ Has Died

By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio SavaresePelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.The standard-bearer of "the beautiful game" had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer."All that we are is thanks to you," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. "We love you endlessly. Rest in peace."His agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed his...
Cheddar News

Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Kick Off in New York State, Just in Time for the New Year

A tin of Florist Farms watermelon gummies and a jar of cannabis flower became the first, legal adult-use cannabis products sold in New York state on Thursday. The buyer was none other than New York State Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander, who grinned as he clutched the products outside of Housing Works Cannabis Co., the state's first — and at the moment, only — licensed, adult use dispensary."Equity is not a thing, it is the thing and it is what … our program is built around. We will never stop pushing to make New York a more fair,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Housing Market Health and Inventory Outlook 2023

After a year of inflation, rising interest rates, and mortgage rates, buying a home can seem nearly impossible. So what's in store for the housing market in 2023? Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, joined Cheddar News to look ahead at the health of the homebuying market in the new year.
Cheddar News

Frozen Bats Rescued After Falling Bridges Amid Plunging Temperatures

Nearly 1,600 bats are set to be released back into the wild after being rescued from a frosty death due to low temperatures in Texas.Hundreds of the flying mammals went into hypothermic shock last week and lost their grip from their dwellings under a Houston bridge and fell to the pavement below. According to the Houston Humane Society, they were able to save the bats by providing them with fluids and keeping them warm in incubators.Mary Warwick, the head of the Houston Humane Society, discovered the crisis during a holiday shopping trip. She told the Associated Press she found hundreds of the stricken bats on the ground and proceeded to scoop them up to transport them to her home. More people would then show up to save them.More than 900 additional bats also were recovered from another bridge in Pearland, Texas. Warwick noted that some bats could not be saved and died either from the chilly temperatures or from the 15-30 foot fall.
HOUSTON, TX
Cheddar News

Promising to Buy Black-Owned Brands at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Pop-Up

When Cipriana Cuevas saw the Fifteen Percent Pledge pop-up store in Manhattan, she knew she had to stop by. Not only was she able to pick up items for loved ones, Cuevas was able to show her support for a cause that often gets missed by mainstream retailers. "Supporting small businesses, local businesses, and people of color is the best way for me to use the power of my wallet," she explained.Black Americans make up 15 percent of the population and are more likely to start their own businesses compared to other ethnic groups, according to McKinsey. However, they face additional...
MANHATTAN, NY
Cheddar News

Tesla Deliveries Fell Short of Growth Target in 2022

Tesla delivered a record number of cars in 2022 — just not as many as expected. The electric vehicle maker sold 1.31 million cars last year, which is up 40 percent from 2021 but below the company's own goal of 50 percent sales growth per year.Here's Tesla's spin on coming up short again after a Q3 miss: "Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2022 in light of significant COVID and supply chain related challenges throughout the year." The stock plunged 12 percent following the announcement, dragging down markets on...
Cheddar News

Stocks Rallied to Higher Close as Job Market Remains Strong

An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) A relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong.
Cheddar News

U.S. Census Raises the Threshold for What Qualifies as 'Urban'

The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released a list based on the 2020 Census results that counted 2,646 urban areas in the United States and its territories. That is nearly a thousand less than the previous tally, meaning hundreds of communities have lost their status as "urban." The change stems from the Bureau's new definition for what qualifies as urban, which raised the population threshold for the label from 2,500 to 5,000 people. It's also now counting housing unit density rather than population density. In a blog post explaining the change, the agency said the federal government does not have a standard...
Cheddar News

New York Lawmakers' Raise Makes Them Nation's Best-Paid

By Maysoon KhanJust in time for the New Year, New York lawmakers have become the highest paid state legislators in the nation under a bill signed Saturday.Members of both houses are getting a pay raise of $32,000, for a base salary of $142,000, under a bill Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a day before her inauguration Sunday. That's a 29% raise over their previous salary of $110,000.The law went into effect Sunday.Before the pay boost, state lawmakers in California were the highest paid with a yearly base salary of $119,000, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.New York lawmakers passed the pay-raise...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Jeremy Renner Seriously Injured While Plowing Snow in Nevada

"The Avengers" star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured while plowing snow in Reno, Nevada, and is in critical condition.Authorities and the actor's representative haven't said how the accident occurred, but the Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff's Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor's representative said Sunday. No further details on the extent of Renner's injuries were available.Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. Renner...
RENO, NV
Cheddar News

Microsoft Recognizes First Labor Union at Studio Behind 'Elder Scrolls,' 'Fallout'

Three-hundred quality assurance testers for ZeniMax, the Microsoft-owned gaming company behind the DOOM, Elder Scrolls, and Fallout franchises have successfully voted to form a union. Microsoft officially recognized the vote after a third party confirmed the results of the month-long election. The union is Microsoft's first in the United States and just the latest example of video game workers pushing back against low pay and long hours. "We want to put an end to sudden periods of crunch, unfair pay, and lack of growth opportunities within the company," said Victoria Banos, a senior QA audio tester, in a press release. "Our union...
Cheddar News

Damar Hamlin Still in Critical Condition as NFL Says Game Won't Resume This Week

The football world has been at a standstill since 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Cincinnati Bengals' field Monday night, and the NFL has announced that the suspended game will not resume this week. It was a horrifying scene at Paycor Stadium after Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up following the hit, suddenly went limp, and then collapsed. According to a team statement, Hamlin's heart stopped after the play at approximately nine minutes into the game. Medical personnel immediately went into action, performed CPR, and used an automated external defibrillator...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

