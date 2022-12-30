Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Deer on roadway causes crash south of Macon
A Marceline man sustained what the Highway Patrol called minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer five miles south of Macon the morning of January 3rd. An ambulance took 54-year-old John Calhoun to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The car traveled south on U. S. Highway 63...
ktvo.com
Kirksville woman crashes SUV into fire hydrant, says she swerved to avoid dogs
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured Tuesday morning when her SUV crashed into a fire hydrant. Rita Rogers, 71, of Kirksville, was heading east on Shepard Avenue, just before First Street, in Kirksville around 11:30 a.m. She told police officers that she saw dogs run into...
ktvo.com
Macon County motorcyclist wrecks after swerving for dog
CALLAO, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man wrecked his motorcycle Sunday while trying to avoid a dog in the street. It happened at 3:35 p.m. on Pine Street in Callao. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the motorcycle was driven by Mickael D. Wreidt, 20, of Callao. State troopers...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
ktvo.com
1 adult, 2 teens injured when SUV hits deer north of Macon
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri residents were injured in a crash on New Year's Day. It happened at 8 p.m. Sunday on Route AX north of Macon. State troopers say an SUV driven by Callie Watkins, 30, of Clarence, Missouri, was eastbound in an SUV when she struck a deer in the roadway.
ktvo.com
Milan man hits would-be intruder in head with wooden club, sending him to the hospital
MILAN, Mo. — A convicted northeast Missouri felon got more than he bargained for during an attempted home break-in. He ended up in the hospital after the homeowner defended himself with a club. The incident happened late last Thursday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of East...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff
Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
kttn.com
Sullivan and Grundy County issue boil advisories
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to a water valve replacement. The advisory affects Sullivan Rural Water customers on Route T from Route C south to Tiger Road. It includes Tiger Road from Route T to Texas Road, Sumter Road, Shell Road, and Rolling Road.
kttn.com
Livingston County authorities arrest two after investigation into burglary at Dawn Apartments
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information about an alleged incident at the Dawn Apartments on December 29th involving an apartment being burglarized and items stolen. Two individuals were arrested. Twenty-year-old Payden Robert Brown of Dawn and 18-year-old Madeline Grace Ellis were arrested by the sheriff’s office on December...
kttn.com
Three injured, including two teenage girls, in crash north of Macon
Three people, including two teenage girls, received what the highway patrol called minor injuries when a vehicle struck a deer last night ten miles north of Macon. Each were taken by private auto to Samaritan Hospital. The driver was listed as 30-year-old Callie Watkins of Clarence. Her passengers were juveniles...
ktvo.com
Head-on crash on Highway 63 in Macon leaves 1 driver dead
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash in Macon on Wednesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Roe Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Timothy M. Walton, 55, of Bevier. State...
kttn.com
Woman from Polo arrested in Trenton on drug-related charges
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the Trenton Police Department arrested a Polo woman on January 1st on drug-related charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Katie Lynn Corum has been charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. Her bond was set at...
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Detainee Died While In Randolph Co. Custody
A Livingston County detainee at the Randolph County Jail died Tuesday while in custody. Fifty-one-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire was detained following her arrest on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. She was scheduled for trial in February. Randolph County authorities are continuing with an investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.
kchi.com
Two Deaths In Chillicothe Police Report
One hundred four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 10:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed due. 12:21 p.m., Officers responded to the...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Robert Brock Griffin
Robert Brock Griffin, age 38, left this earth on December 29, 2022, at his home in Jameson, Missouri, surrounded by family and friends as he took his heavenly journey home. Brock was born on February 15, 1984, in Trenton, Missouri to Bob and Marlene (Clark) Griffin. He was welcomed home by two sisters, Rebecca and Bobbie.
kchi.com
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Ronald Keith Pollard
Ronald Keith Pollard, age 75, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, and a former resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri. Ronald was born the son of Raymond L. and Hattie May (Cook) Pollard on February 8, 1947, in Braymer,...
kttn.com
Obituary: Susie Doscher
Susie Doscher, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on December 25, 2022. Susie D. Doscher was born in Unionville on November 11, 1952, the daughter of Larry and Darlene Francis (Fields) Belger. She graduated from Unionville High School in 1971. Most of Susie’s work career was in the health care field where she was a nurse’s aide at the Putnam County Care Center and the Corydon nursing home among other places. She also did in-home health care for several years. Susie had lived in Leon, Iowa, and Des Moines, Iowa, and moved back to Unionville in 2017. Susie was a strong-willed and independent person who loved people. She never met a stranger and had the unique gifts to be a good caregiver. She was a homemaker who loved to raise flowers. She liked scary movies and westerns. She also loved her family.
