The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police provide briefing on two officer-involved shootings from December 30
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is providing more information on what led to two fatal officer-involved shootings that occurred on the same day. The first incident happened on the morning of Friday, December 30, 2022, on the east side of town. In the...
news3lv.com
Verbal argument leads to man being killed by roommate near Pecos, Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is dead, and another is in police custody after an alleged verbal argument turned deadly on the north side of town. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at around 6 am Monday following reports of an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound.
news3lv.com
Second pedestrian dies after alleged DUI crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second pedestrian has died after a crash this weekend in North Las Vegas, police said Tuesday. The collision was reported around 2:38 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive, near the 215 Beltway. The driver in the crash, 21-year-old...
news3lv.com
Bystanders stop alleged DUI driver from fleeing scene of deadly North Las Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver has been arrested for alleged impairment after bystanders stopped him from fleeing the scene of a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday, North Las Vegas Police said. Fernando Reyes, 21, was booked on suspicion of DUI resulting in death...
news3lv.com
Man dies after being stabbed by girlfriend's child
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead after trying to break up a fight between his girlfriend’s children. On Monday around 7:20 p.m., detectives responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Woman accused of drunk driving in crash that killed 2 at Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities allege the driver who fled the scene of a downtown Las Vegas crash that killed two people last week showed signs of alcohol intoxication, according to an arrest report. Mykael Terrell, 28, was arrested for the collision near the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday,...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for string of home break-ins in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to break into several Henderson homes early Saturday morning, police say. Officers responded to reports of a burglary around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to the 700 block of Nogales Drive, near Galleria Drive and U.S. 95, Henderson Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
87-year-old woman dies weeks after two-car crash at Summerlin intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 87-year-old woman has died nearly three weeks after a two-vehicle crash in Summerlin last month, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported in the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, at Rampart and Del Webb boulevards, LVMPD said in a statement released Tuesday.
news3lv.com
Man found shot to death near Tropicana, Rainbow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in a Spring Valley neighborhood Saturday night. The incident was reported in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In a statement, LVMPD said they got a call around...
news3lv.com
Man dies after being robbed in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a robbery in the southwest valley that left a man dead. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Arriving officers...
news3lv.com
Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in North Las Vegas, man hospitalized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is investigating a crash that killed a woman and left one man hospitalized. On Sunday, at about 2:38 p.m., NLVPD received reports that two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle near Aliante and Nature Park. Officials said a...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
news3lv.com
Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
news3lv.com
Police find missing 26-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (3:47 p.m.):. Abner Dilawar has been found safe. Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man. 26-year-old Abner Dilawar was last seen in Las Vegas on Saturday. Officers describe Dilawar as 5'06, 170lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He may...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas attorney shares tips on getting active with jump roping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Let's ring in 2023 on a healthy note. Shane Jasmine Young, Esq., attorney and owner of the Young Law Group, joined us to share her passion for fitness and how to get active with jump roping!
news3lv.com
Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
news3lv.com
Clean up time! Tons of trash picked up off Las Vegas Strip after New Year's Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews of workers cleaned up tons of trash after the big New Year's Eve bash on Saturday night. According to a statement sent out by Clark County officials, around 10 to 12 tons of trash was picked up off the Strip. It took 16 street...
news3lv.com
#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
news3lv.com
'Hangover Heaven' sees increase in customers after New Year's Eve weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another headache locals and tourists may have faced after ringing in 2023 might be from those post-New Year's Eve hangovers. One local business was there to help them recover. Hangover Heaven is one of dozens of IV hydration treatments in Las Vegas. The business is...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas officials help shine light on Human Trafficking Awareness Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. To help raise awareness, the Clark County Commission made a special proclamation Tuesday morning at their meeting. All month, Las Vegas residents will start to see signage in public places to alert everyone to the signs of human trafficking.
