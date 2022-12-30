ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Verbal argument leads to man being killed by roommate near Pecos, Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is dead, and another is in police custody after an alleged verbal argument turned deadly on the north side of town. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at around 6 am Monday following reports of an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dies after being stabbed by girlfriend's child

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead after trying to break up a fight between his girlfriend’s children. On Monday around 7:20 p.m., detectives responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for string of home break-ins in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to break into several Henderson homes early Saturday morning, police say. Officers responded to reports of a burglary around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to the 700 block of Nogales Drive, near Galleria Drive and U.S. 95, Henderson Police said in a statement.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

87-year-old woman dies weeks after two-car crash at Summerlin intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 87-year-old woman has died nearly three weeks after a two-vehicle crash in Summerlin last month, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported in the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, at Rampart and Del Webb boulevards, LVMPD said in a statement released Tuesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found shot to death near Tropicana, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in a Spring Valley neighborhood Saturday night. The incident was reported in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In a statement, LVMPD said they got a call around...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dies after being robbed in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a robbery in the southwest valley that left a man dead. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Arriving officers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police find missing 26-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (3:47 p.m.):. Abner Dilawar has been found safe. Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man. 26-year-old Abner Dilawar was last seen in Las Vegas on Saturday. Officers describe Dilawar as 5'06, 170lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He may...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas officials help shine light on Human Trafficking Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. To help raise awareness, the Clark County Commission made a special proclamation Tuesday morning at their meeting. All month, Las Vegas residents will start to see signage in public places to alert everyone to the signs of human trafficking.
LAS VEGAS, NV

