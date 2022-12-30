Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Springfield Fire Department responds to a stove fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on Lawrence ave between Walnut and New Street for a report of a fire. Officials say that a stove started the fire. No one was injured. Three residents will be displaced due to the fire.
WAND TV
Decatur man enters plea in accused vehicular hijacking crimes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of two suspects accused of vehicular hijacking crimes in the Decatur pleaded guilty to armed robbery. Calvin G. Shepherd III, 20, entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 21 to armed robbery. Charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking were dismissed. He and 18-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd...
ISP to conduct occupant restraint enforcement patrols in Macon, Vermilion Co.
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police Trooper Captain Bryan Pruitt said they will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Macon and Vermilion County this month. These patrols allow ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers in both the front and back of the vehicle […]
ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
wmay.com
Police Investigate Fatal New Year’s Eve Shooting In Decatur
Decatur police are investigating a New Year’s Eve homicide. Newschannel 20 reports police were called to the 1000 block of East Pearl Street in Decatur just before 12:30 Saturday afternoon and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his wounds.
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
WAND TV
Bicyclist struck by Amtrak train in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A female cyclist who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson of Springfield died after being hit by a train at 6th and North Grand a little before 1 p.m.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
WAND TV
Man shot and killed in Decatur on New Year's Eve identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was shot and killed in Decatur New Year's Eve has been identified. Police were called to the 1000 block of E. Pearl St. around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot. They found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The...
wymg.com
UPDATE: Bike-train victim ID
While the death of a Springfield woman – on her bike when a train hit her Thursday – is still under investigation, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon has released her name. Jessica Lee Thompson, who was 34, was pronounced dead at HSHS St John’s Hospital at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.
wmay.com
2023 Rings In Higher Gas Prices
The new year has started with a sharp uptick in gas prices locally. The average price for regular unleaded in Springfield was $3.23 a gallon Monday, up three cents from Sunday and 28 cents a gallon higher than just one week ago. Triple A says the national average price of gas is also up, but not as sharply, climbing 11 cents a gallon in the past week.
Woman hit by train in Springfield dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
wmay.com
Menard County Deputy Named To Fill Remainder Of Butler’s Current Term
A police officer in Sangamon and Menard Counties is walking a new beat… temporarily. Jason Huffman was sworn in Monday to fill out the remaining days of Tim Butler’s term representing the 87th House District in the current session of the Illinois General Assembly. Butler resigned December 31st to take a new position as head of the Illinois Railroad Association. Huffman is a Menard County sheriff’s deputy and also works as a police officer in Sherman. His appointment only lasts until the new General Assembly is seated January 11th.
Coroner releases identity of Springfield women hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the woman who died Thursday after being hit by a train. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the woman who died after being hit by a train on her railroad crossing was 35-year-old Jessica Thompson. According to a preliminary autopsy, the coroner […]
Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
wmay.com
Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire
Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
wlds.com
Beardstown Home Total Loss in Early Morning Fire
According to a release from the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department via their social media, firefighters were called to the 1000 block of West 9th Street in Beardstown for a structure fire at 1:15 this morning. Officials say flames and heavy smoke were visible when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to...
wmay.com
Fentanyl Remains A Big Concern For Local Police
Fentanyl continues to show up on the streets of Springfield and Sangamon County in drug seizures by local police. Sangamon County reported seizing just over seven grams of pure fentanyl in 2022, up from a single seizure of four grams last year. Prior to that, the county did not have any record of seizures of pure fentanyl.
