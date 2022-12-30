Firefighters battle blaze that began in garage on New Year's DayPhoto byRichard Jessop. FORKS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – The sirens of the Forks Township Fire Department (FTFD) were heard throughout the area late on New Year’s Day. Although the department is known for being festive as they roll through the streets of Forks on various holidays, throwing treats to children, this was not the case last evening. The department was called out after a fire was reported in a family’s garage. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

