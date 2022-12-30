ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Route 309 reopens 5 hours after 3-vehicle crash, fuel spill in Lehigh County (UPDATE)

A 5-mile section of Route 309 in Lehigh County reopened late Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle accident five hours earlier. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the 8400 block of Route 309 in Lynn Township. A resulting fuel spill forced traffic to detour onto Gun Club Road and Mountain Road, Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
wrnjradio.com

Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Local Man Jailed Following Alleged Assault

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A 26-year-old Pottstown man was arrested Sunday (Dec. 31, 2022) at about 6:50 p.m. by North Coventry Township Police, following their response to a call regarding a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Laurelwood Road. Joseph D. Fritz was charged with two counts each...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect wanted in Camelback Mountain skis theft

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say stole a pair of skis from Camelbak Mountain Resort. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 20 around 4:30 p.m., two people were seen stealing a pair of Rossignol skis from Camelback Mountain in Monroe County. Security video shows that the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Lauren Jessop

Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blaze

Firefighters battle blaze that began in garage on New Year's DayPhoto byRichard Jessop. FORKS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – The sirens of the Forks Township Fire Department (FTFD) were heard throughout the area late on New Year’s Day. Although the department is known for being festive as they roll through the streets of Forks on various holidays, throwing treats to children, this was not the case last evening. The department was called out after a fire was reported in a family’s garage. Thankfully, there were no injuries.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA

