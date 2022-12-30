Read full article on original website
Related
18-year-old dies in crash with tractor-trailer on Pa. bridge: coroner
A Lehigh Valley teenager was killed Monday night in a crash on American Parkway in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner said. Elijah Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was driving a car involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer at about 7:37 p.m. Monday on the highway’s bridge in the city, authorities said.
18-year-old driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
Authorities say 18-year-old Elijah Soler was driving a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer in Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Lynn Twp., fuel spills onto roadway
LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County Tuesday. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Route 309, according to state police. The road was closed between the area of Gun Club Road and Mountain Road due to a significant amount...
Lehigh Valley Man, 18, Killed In Allentown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
An 18-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in an Allentown crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday, Jan. 2, authorities confirmed. Elijah A. Soler, of Hanover Township, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on the American Parkway Bridge just after 7:35 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner said Tuesday.
Route 309 reopens 5 hours after 3-vehicle crash, fuel spill in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
A 5-mile section of Route 309 in Lehigh County reopened late Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle accident five hours earlier. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the 8400 block of Route 309 in Lynn Township. A resulting fuel spill forced traffic to detour onto Gun Club Road and Mountain Road, Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
Death investigation underway in Delco after 2 bodies found in home: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say two people were fond dead inside a Chester Heights, Delaware County home.
fox29.com
Police investigating shooting that injured 4 people in Allentown on New Year's Day
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Law enforcement in Lehigh County are investigating a New Year's Day shooting. According to officials, officers from the Allentown Police Department responded to the 1100 block of E. Clair Street just after 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police with long guns respond to Bethlehem home after request for welfare check
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A well-being check prompted police to converge on a neighborhood in Bethlehem on Monday. The Bethlehem Police Department said Tuesday it received a request around 2:30 p.m. Monday from an outside agency to check on an individual at a home in the 1500 block of E. Ninth Street.
Man killed in crash was ex-boyfriend of woman fatally shot outside Pa. hospital: coroner
DANVILLE – The man killed Friday night in a one-vehicle accident was the ex-boyfriend of the woman shot to death about an hour earlier in a parking lot at the Geisinger Medical Center. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed the relationship Donald Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, had with...
Masked Men Make Off With Nearly $9K After Back-To-Back Burglaries At Warren County Strip Mall
A pair of men donning masks and gloves made off with nearly $9,000 after they pried open the back doors and burglarized several businesses at a Warren County strip mall, authorities say. The men set off the burglar alarms and prompted police response after prying open the back door at...
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
sanatogapost.com
Local Man Jailed Following Alleged Assault
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A 26-year-old Pottstown man was arrested Sunday (Dec. 31, 2022) at about 6:50 p.m. by North Coventry Township Police, following their response to a call regarding a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Laurelwood Road. Joseph D. Fritz was charged with two counts each...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for man found dead at Motel 6 in Shartlesville
SHARTLESVILLE, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rudolph Nathan Brown, 59, was found dead at a Motel 6 in Shartlesville, according to the coroner's office. Brown's last known address was Bronx, New York. The coroner's office did not...
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
Suspect wanted in Camelback Mountain skis theft
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say stole a pair of skis from Camelbak Mountain Resort. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 20 around 4:30 p.m., two people were seen stealing a pair of Rossignol skis from Camelback Mountain in Monroe County. Security video shows that the […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: Berwick woman, employee, identified as Geisinger victim; alleged suspect killed near Aristes
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – Two tragedies an hour apart Friday evening are connected, according to the coroners in Montour and Columbia Counties. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the victim of Friday’s shooting at Geisinger Medical Center as Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick. She was returning to...
Driver Who Killed Grandmother During Wild Pursuit Identified By Police In Philadelphia
Police have identified the erratic driver who was fleeing police when he struck several vehicles, killing a 78-year-old woman in one last week in Philadelphia.Jovan Lowe is wanted for murder, homicide by vehicle and more in connection with the crash on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Mantua, city police said…
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blaze
Firefighters battle blaze that began in garage on New Year's DayPhoto byRichard Jessop. FORKS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – The sirens of the Forks Township Fire Department (FTFD) were heard throughout the area late on New Year’s Day. Although the department is known for being festive as they roll through the streets of Forks on various holidays, throwing treats to children, this was not the case last evening. The department was called out after a fire was reported in a family’s garage. Thankfully, there were no injuries.
Comments / 0