First Night Springfield New Year's Eve Celebration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield celebrated New Year's Eve with fireworks. First Night Springfield has returned after last year's Covid-related cancellations. The family-friendly event returned with free arts and crafts for kids from 1 pm to 4 pm. Local musicians performed from 8 pm until 10 and the fireworks...
St. Joseph the Worker to Host Pancake and Sausage Breakfast
St. Joseph the Worker in Chatham is hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast on January 15th from 8a-1p. Adults $8, children 4-11 $5, and children under 4 FREE. Plus, it’s “all you can eat!” Specialty pancakes are available of blueberry and chocolate chip. For $1 off advance discount, please contact the church office at 217-483-3772. Get more information here.
Springfield’s New Year’s baby
Springfield Fire Department responds to a stove fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on Lawrence ave between Walnut and New Street for a report of a fire. Officials say that a stove started the fire. No one was injured. Three residents will be displaced due to the fire.
Decatur family calls New Year's baby 'a blessing'
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Local parents started off their new year with a bundle of joy. Parents Tiffany King and Akim Thomas welcomed their New Year's baby, Amari Rashaad Thomas at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:46 a.m., New Year's Day. "He's just the cutest little thing. He's just so...
Aldermen To Vote On Salvation Army Contract To Operate Shelter
Springfield aldermen will vote this week to extend the city’s contract with the Salvation Army to operate a “safety net” shelter for the homeless through December 31, 2023. The city would pay $403,000 for those services. The Salvation Army says for the 12-month period ending in November...
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
2023 Rings In Higher Gas Prices
The new year has started with a sharp uptick in gas prices locally. The average price for regular unleaded in Springfield was $3.23 a gallon Monday, up three cents from Sunday and 28 cents a gallon higher than just one week ago. Triple A says the national average price of gas is also up, but not as sharply, climbing 11 cents a gallon in the past week.
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
HSHS St. John’s Welcomes First Baby Of 2023
HSHS St. John’s Hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2023. Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd arrived just after 1:30am on New Year’s Day. He entered the world at six pounds, three ounces, and 19 inches long. Oliver is the son of Kaleb Cloyd and Madison Miller of Litchfield....
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
ISP to conduct occupant restraint enforcement patrols in Macon, Vermilion Co.
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police Trooper Captain Bryan Pruitt said they will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Macon and Vermilion County this month. These patrols allow ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers in both the front and back of the vehicle […]
New law allows college students training to be teachers to sub at school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This year, K-12 students may see a college student teaching their class when their teachers are absent. A law that went into effect Jan. 1 allows college students studying education who have 90 credit hours of experience to serve as substitute teachers. Proponents of the bill say the law not only […]
Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire
Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
Bicyclist struck by Amtrak train in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A female cyclist who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson of Springfield died after being hit by a train at 6th and North Grand a little before 1 p.m.
