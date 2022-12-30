Read full article on original website
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
thereader.com
Through Our Eyes: Omaha’s Defining Moments of 2022
In 10 years’ time, what news will shape your memory of 2022? Will you remember when you first heard Russia invaded Ukraine, or will you think of crowds gathered at Omaha City Hall to protest the Supreme Court’s leaked decision to overturn Roe v. Wade? Will advertisements from midterm election candidates play in your head?
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million?
LINCOLN — Could Nebraskans be on the hook for building not only a $270 million replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, but also for renovating the aging Penitentiary? That appeared to be a distinct possibility following a legislative hearing last fall about upcoming issues facing the Nebraska Department of Corrections. When asked at an October […] The post Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million? appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha woman is working to fight fentanyl overdoses in the metro, inspired by the loss of her own son, Ty Jackson. In 2022, DEA’s Omaha division reported that it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in its region alone, including Nebraska, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Minnesota. Across the country, the number of potential lethal doses was an amount that totaled to more than every American.
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
KETV.com
Standoff with armed party in Omaha ends with 'peaceful resolution'
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is in custody after a "peaceful resolution" to a standoff with authorities, according to Omaha police. A 41-year-old man was taken into custody and is being checked by medical personnel, authorities said. Around 9 a.m., authorities went to a residence near to serve a...
Sand Hills Express
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana
Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans, and include some properties in Wyoming.
Google seeks to stretch farther in northwest Omaha
OMAHA — Google wants to expand its Nebraska footprint with an additional 187 acres that abuts its roughly 270-acre data center site already under construction in northwest Omaha. In all, the developer representing Google would control about 460 acres of once rolling agricultural hillside northwest of State Street and Blair High Road. City documents show […] The post Google seeks to stretch farther in northwest Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
KETV.com
Southwest passengers credit Omaha staff for helping them locate their luggage
OMAHA, Neb. — These days, finding your luggage in an airport is like winning the lottery. Kristi Edgington said, “I called yesterday, and they said that they're here, so hopefully. It's been eight days.”. Several people showed up at Eppley Airfield Monday afternoon in luck. “It's been a...
Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman
A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas.
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser
State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
WOWT
Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore
Cloudy skies with some patchy fog this morning, but temperatures are already above freezing. Patchy sunshine and a south breeze will warm us into the middle 40s this afternoon. Quiet but chilly for New Year's Eve celebrations. The family of Jaya Moore is remembering the girl they lost in a...
KETV.com
'I still cry every day': Omaha father raises awareness about fentanyl after losing his son
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha father is starting a new year without his son. Adam Wiblishouser says his 16-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose in November. We told you last week about the spike in the use of the deadly drug. Omaha's Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration says it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses over a five-state region in 2022.
Kearney Hub
Omaha police identify suspect in 2015 double killing of cousins
Omaha police have identified an Omaha man they say is responsible for the slayings of two cousins who were fatally shot in 2015. Cavin D. Cooper, 35, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three firearms charges in connection with the homicides of Lafayette Antonio Reed and Diondre Mitchell on May 5, 2015.
