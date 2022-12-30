Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wyoming Highway Patrol Catches Theft Suspects After High-Speed Chase
Troopers captured suspects wanted in an alleged theft in Laramie after a high-speed chase Monday morning, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol troopers and sheriff's deputies pursued the suspects for nearly 30 miles. The suspects tried to take an exit to further elude law...
Cheyenne Police Stop Legen-dairy Cattle Escape In Town
Cheyenne Police recently had to roundup five escapees who were spotted on the loose in downtown Cheyenne. The renegades were spotted on Dell Range early Monday, and that's no bull, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page:. Early this morning, it was reported that five suspicious subjects were...
Brian Kozak To Be Sworn In As Laramie County Sheriff On January 3
Laramie County Sheriff-elect Brian Kozak will be sworn into office on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. according to an email he sent to local media on Tuesday morning. Kozak, who served as Cheyenne Police Chief for a decade, was elected to serve as Sheriff in November as a Republican, will replace long-time Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick, who did not run for re-election in 2022.
WATCH: Most Electric Charging Stations Failed In Cold Weather
What if you needed to charge your electric vehicle (EV) and the temperature was zero or below?. I'm not thinking about the car, but the charging station itself. Forget what we are told, lets to find out what really happens. Out Of Spec Reviews is a YouTube page that looks...
WATCH: Wyoming Patrol Share Crazy Videos Of Blizzard Whiteouts
You'll see in the videos below, when the Wyoming Highway Patrol advises, "JUST DON'T" they always have a really good reason. Wyoming interstates closed on Wednesday as the cold front moved into the state. The weather system dropped temperatures from the mid-30s to the negative-20s with in an hour. That's...
Website Names Casper, Cheyenne Among 10 Best Affordable Places to Retire
Wyoming's two largest cities made a top 10 list of best cities to retire, according to the financial planning and pop culture website Wealth of Geeks and published by The Associated Press last week. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce effusively praised the report. "It’s no surprise to us that...
80 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming, 10 Inches Of Snow In Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for areas of southeast Wyoming. Wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible, and higher elevations could get 3-10 inches of snow. That's according to a post on the agency's website:
I-80 closed to all traffic Laramie-Rawlins
This morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins was closed to all traffic due to a crash. However, as of 11:50 AM, the closure from Rawlins to Laramie has been lifted, but with the cold front hitting much of the state, wind closures remain in effect on I-80 from Laramie to Elk Mountain. According to WYDOT, light, high-profile vehicles are prohibited on that stretch of I-80 due to gusting winds.
Wyoming Republican Lawmaker Comments On Santos, Trump Cards
A Republican lawmaker from Cheyenne has taken to twitter to offer his comments on an embattled New York congressman elect as well as the Donald Trump digital trading card line recently announced by the 45th president. Rep-elect George Santos has been under fire for allegedly making several false claims, including...
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming
We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
Here’s What Laramie Said Their 2023 Resolutions Are
Last week, we asked Laramie what are some of their 2023 resolutions, and this is what they had to say. Don't mind me, I will be stealing some of these ideas to add to my 2023 resolutions as well. Laramie's 2023 Resolutions. Last week, we asked Laramie what are some...
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0