Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Police Stop Legen-dairy Cattle Escape In Town

Cheyenne Police recently had to roundup five escapees who were spotted on the loose in downtown Cheyenne. The renegades were spotted on Dell Range early Monday, and that's no bull, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page:. Early this morning, it was reported that five suspicious subjects were...
CHEYENNE, WY
Brian Kozak To Be Sworn In As Laramie County Sheriff On January 3

Laramie County Sheriff-elect Brian Kozak will be sworn into office on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. according to an email he sent to local media on Tuesday morning. Kozak, who served as Cheyenne Police Chief for a decade, was elected to serve as Sheriff in November as a Republican, will replace long-time Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick, who did not run for re-election in 2022.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
I-80 closed to all traffic Laramie-Rawlins

This morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins was closed to all traffic due to a crash. However, as of 11:50 AM, the closure from Rawlins to Laramie has been lifted, but with the cold front hitting much of the state, wind closures remain in effect on I-80 from Laramie to Elk Mountain. According to WYDOT, light, high-profile vehicles are prohibited on that stretch of I-80 due to gusting winds.
LARAMIE, WY
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming

We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
LARAMIE, WY
Casper, WY
