scvnews.com
Cindy Curtis | New JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy New Year! I am so excited to kick off 2023! The executive committee has already been working hard to provide incredible opportunities for the year. For those who do not know me, my name is Cindy Curtis and I am serving as the 26th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2023.
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year's Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said.
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metro bus
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – A female pedestrian has been fatally struck by a Metro bus, according to authorities. Authorities with the Glendale Police Department and Glendale Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Foothill Blvd and Dunsmore Ave in the city of La Crescenta. An MTA bus was...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
2news.com
Four displaced after house fire in Antelope Valley
Two adults and two children are displaced after a house fire in in Antelope Valley Sunday afternoon. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews knocked down a house fire in the 15000 block of Elkhorn Lane that was reported around 3:30 p.m. Much of the house was save but currently not...
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mudflows ahead of rain
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of the Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.
foxla.com
Riverside Co. Sheriff releases new details on suspected deputy killer’s criminal history
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Tributes continue to pour in following the gruesome death of a beloved Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in a tragedy that rocked Southern California. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco revealed in the hours after the deadly shooting of Deputy Isaiah...
