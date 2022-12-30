ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
scvnews.com

Cindy Curtis | New JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President

Happy New Year! I am so excited to kick off 2023! The executive committee has already been working hard to provide incredible opportunities for the year. For those who do not know me, my name is Cindy Curtis and I am serving as the 26th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by Metro bus

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – A female pedestrian has been fatally struck by a Metro bus, according to authorities. Authorities with the Glendale Police Department and Glendale Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Foothill Blvd and Dunsmore Ave in the city of La Crescenta. An MTA bus was...
GLENDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2news.com

Four displaced after house fire in Antelope Valley

Two adults and two children are displaced after a house fire in in Antelope Valley Sunday afternoon. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews knocked down a house fire in the 15000 block of Elkhorn Lane that was reported around 3:30 p.m. Much of the house was save but currently not...

