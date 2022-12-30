Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Renna Media
College Club of FSP to host Nancy J. Ori – January 23
The College Club of Fanwood-Scotch Plains will host Nancy J. Ori, a well-known photographer, author, and educator, on January 23. Ori is the owner of the New Jersey Media Center LLC in Berkeley Heights and she enjoys teaching photography classes and workshops throughout the United States and Europe. In 2022,...
Renna Media
Mountainside Active Retirees hold 5th Annual Cookie Swap
The Mountainside Active Retirees held their 5th annual cookie swap on Tuesday, December 13 in the Borough Hall Community Room. Entertainment was provided by Joanne Hansen, a Mountainside resident and professional harpist. Members and non-members attending the meeting brought home-baked or store-bought cookies for the enjoyment of everyone there. Continuing...
Renna Media
January Programs at the Warrenbrook Senior Center
Warrenbrook Senior Center, located at 500 Warrenville Road in Warren, NJ, is one of the six county operated Senior Centers. Somerset County residents who are 60 years and older are welcome to participate in any of the programs at Warrenbrook Senior Center. They also provide a choice of 4 different meal choices during lunch that seniors can take advantage of during the weekdays. All the programs are free for the registered members. Please (908) 753-9440 for more information on how to become member of the Warrenbrook Senior Community.
Renna Media
Quarterly Principal’s Club Celebration at Grover Cleveland
The Cleveland Super Stars came out on the evening of November 14 to celebrate and be recognized during the quarterly Principal’s Club. The star-studded event recognized students in grades Pre-k through Sixth grade based on their teacher’s recommendations. This distinction is based on several categories. Those categories are Academic Achievement/Enhancement, Classroom Assistance, Behavioral Improvement, Acts of Kindness, and Bullying Prevention.
Renna Media
Winter “Minicourses” Return In-Person to the Library
Registration opens Wednesday, January 4, for two in-person “minicourse” offerings through the Madison Public Library. The courses, which will cover topics relating to women artists in Europe and opera in the Romantic era, are sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of the Madison Public Library. One minicourse, titled “Women...
Renna Media
Thursday Morning Club holds annual Holiday Tea
The Thursday Morning Club (TMC) recently held their annual Holiday Tea at the Madison Community House and were honored to have Shirley Holly, President of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, join the holiday celebration. Past Presidents and members of 40 years and more were honored. The Pre-School Director, Patricia Driscoll, and Before and After School Child Care program Director, Dorothy O’Connor, and their staffs were recognized for their dedicated efforts to provide excellent programs and care. While enjoying a traditional tea, including scones with clotted cream and lemon curd, the members were entertained by a bassoon holiday concert.
Renna Media
Find Passion and Purpose this winter at the YMCA
Find your passion and purpose at The Gateway Family YMCA this Winter. At the Y, you’ll find more than just a place to work out. With opportunities to connect with new people, develop new skills, explore new interests and support your community, you’ll discover new passions and gain a greater sense of purpose. The Gateway Family YMCA is inviting the community to visit the Y and learn more with an Open House from January 11-13 and a YMCA Membership Special through January 15.
Renna Media
Union Elks Lodge #1583 makes donation to Community Food Bank Of NJ
The Union Elks Lodge #1583 presented a donation to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The check, in the amount of $2,500 from proceeds from the Gratitude Grant, will be used for the purchase of both perishable and non-perishable food items to be distributed to food kitchens and families in need. The Union Elks Lodge #1583 is located at 281 Chestnut Street, Union, NJ. For more information, call 908-686-1583.
Renna Media
CBI Members Honored as “Man of the Year” and “Youths of the Year”
“Man of the Year” and “Youths of the Year”. Peter Fleischmann, Michael Liebermann, and Keira Baerson, members of Congregation Beth Israel (CBI) in Scotch Plains, were honored as “Man of the Year” and “Youths of the Year”, respectively, at the Northern New Jersey Region of the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs dinner, held at Temple Beth Ahm Yisrael in Springfield, on Sunday, December 4.
Renna Media
Portrait Show and Cabinet Display at the Library
The Friends of the Library are excited to announce a group portrait show for the months of December and January. This mixed media show features artists Liliana Drake, Parvathi Kumar, Ann Vollum, Kathy Visco Rodgers, Harry Douglas, Liz Moser, Denise Moser, and Joel Francisco. The new installation will exhibit a...
Renna Media
Westfield High School Vocalists Accepted into 2023 All Eastern Choirs
Seven Westfield High School Choir vocalists have been accepted into 2023 All Eastern Chorus ensembles. “Acceptance is primarily based on rankings in our All-State ensembles. All 7 vocalists who applied were accepted,” says WHS Choir Director John Brzozowski. “Since our students scored so high on the State level, it made them more eligible to represent New Jersey at the Eastern level.”
talkofthesound.com
FRIDAY MORNING MASSACRE: In Final Act, City Manager Fires Entire New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority Board
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 31, 2022) — Chuck Strome, in his final official act as City Manager, fired the entire Board of the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority. Strome retired Friday after two decades as New Rochelle City Manager. The NRMHA website (which may not be entirely up to...
americanhistorycentral.com
George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776
Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
