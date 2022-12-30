ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

An Improbable SEC Milestone Will Be Reached in Arkansas vs Missouri

When the Arkansas basketball team opens its home SEC slate this week, it will mark an improbable first for the program. The No. 13 Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to host a red-hot Missouri (12-1, 1-0) team fresh off back-to-back double-digit wins over top-20 teams that checked in at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
abc17news.com

Mizzou men’s basketball cracks AP Top-25

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) For the first time under first-year head coach Dennis Gates, the Mizzou men's basketball team cracked the AP Poll with a No. 20 ranking on Monday. It is the first time in nearly two years that MU has broken into the nation's top 25 list. The Tigers last did it under former head coach Cuonzo Martin in 2021.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mizzou MBB breaks into AP Poll at No. 20; 21st in coaches poll

COLUMBIA- The Missouri men's basketball team earned a reward for their 12-1 start to the season, earning the number 20 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25. The Tigers are ranked 21st in the new USA Today Coaches Poll. These are Mizzou's first national rankings since the 2020-21 season when the Tigers peaked at number 12 in the AP Poll in late December of 2020 and late January of 2021.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Mizzou defensive lineman set to return for one more season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou defensive lineman Darius Robinson started off 2023 by announcing that he will return to Columbia for one more season, instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. In a social media post on Sunday, Robinson said, "I was blessed with the opportunity to start my NFL career...
COLUMBIA, MO
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Warsaw woman seriously injured in bike wreck north of Cole Camp

A Benton County woman is seriously injured when the motorcycle she’s riding wrecks in a curve just north of Cole Camp, early New Year’s Day. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christina Ballew, 45, of Warsaw, was riding on a bike driven by Joseph Foster, 52, also of Warsaw, when Foster lost control in a curve, causing the bike to travel off the side of the road and overturn.
WARSAW, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City duplex fire starts in eastside kitchen

No injuries are reported during a fire last night on Jefferson City’s eastside. Fire crews were called to a single-story duplex in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive on Monday night, just before 6:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, light smoke was showing from the front of the duplex, but firefighters were able to confine the fire to the room of origin.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Golden Corral in Columbia catches fire, leaves $250,000 in damages

COLUMBIA — A Golden Corral caught fire Saturday night in Columbia leaving $250,000 in damages. According to a release from the Columbia Fire Department, crews were called to respond to the 3400 block of Clark Lane at 10:11 p.m. after receiving several reports of fire coming from a one-story commercial structure in the area.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia teenager has been charged and arrested in relation to an October shooting in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive near Indian Hills Park. Anthony Smith Jr., 17, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. No court date The post Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash

Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy