Warrenbrook Senior Center, located at 500 Warrenville Road in Warren, NJ, is one of the six county operated Senior Centers. Somerset County residents who are 60 years and older are welcome to participate in any of the programs at Warrenbrook Senior Center. They also provide a choice of 4 different meal choices during lunch that seniors can take advantage of during the weekdays. All the programs are free for the registered members. Please (908) 753-9440 for more information on how to become member of the Warrenbrook Senior Community.

WARREN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO