Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Related
Renna Media
Westfield High School Vocalists Accepted into 2023 All Eastern Choirs
Seven Westfield High School Choir vocalists have been accepted into 2023 All Eastern Chorus ensembles. “Acceptance is primarily based on rankings in our All-State ensembles. All 7 vocalists who applied were accepted,” says WHS Choir Director John Brzozowski. “Since our students scored so high on the State level, it made them more eligible to represent New Jersey at the Eastern level.”
Renna Media
Quarterly Principal’s Club Celebration at Grover Cleveland
The Cleveland Super Stars came out on the evening of November 14 to celebrate and be recognized during the quarterly Principal’s Club. The star-studded event recognized students in grades Pre-k through Sixth grade based on their teacher’s recommendations. This distinction is based on several categories. Those categories are Academic Achievement/Enhancement, Classroom Assistance, Behavioral Improvement, Acts of Kindness, and Bullying Prevention.
Renna Media
College Club of FSP to host Nancy J. Ori – January 23
The College Club of Fanwood-Scotch Plains will host Nancy J. Ori, a well-known photographer, author, and educator, on January 23. Ori is the owner of the New Jersey Media Center LLC in Berkeley Heights and she enjoys teaching photography classes and workshops throughout the United States and Europe. In 2022,...
Renna Media
A Conversation with Heather McGhee at Summit High School
In celebration of a 100-year commitment to equality for all, The Connection hosted a conversation with Heather McGhee, author of New York Times Bestseller The Sum of Us, at Summit High School in partnership with the Summit Interfaith Council AntiRacism Committee. A renowned expert on the American economy, Heather McGhee...
Renna Media
Free “QPR” Suicide Prevention Training – January 10th
The New Providence Mental Health Advocacy & Education Committee along with The Mental Health Association of NJ are conducting Free QPR Gateway Training for our community youth leaders and coaches that serve our youth. Educate yourself and give back to your community while earning a professional certification. What does QPR...
Renna Media
Find Passion and Purpose this winter at the YMCA
Find your passion and purpose at The Gateway Family YMCA this Winter. At the Y, you’ll find more than just a place to work out. With opportunities to connect with new people, develop new skills, explore new interests and support your community, you’ll discover new passions and gain a greater sense of purpose. The Gateway Family YMCA is inviting the community to visit the Y and learn more with an Open House from January 11-13 and a YMCA Membership Special through January 15.
Renna Media
January Programs at the Warrenbrook Senior Center
Warrenbrook Senior Center, located at 500 Warrenville Road in Warren, NJ, is one of the six county operated Senior Centers. Somerset County residents who are 60 years and older are welcome to participate in any of the programs at Warrenbrook Senior Center. They also provide a choice of 4 different meal choices during lunch that seniors can take advantage of during the weekdays. All the programs are free for the registered members. Please (908) 753-9440 for more information on how to become member of the Warrenbrook Senior Community.
Renna Media
Mountainside Active Retirees hold 5th Annual Cookie Swap
The Mountainside Active Retirees held their 5th annual cookie swap on Tuesday, December 13 in the Borough Hall Community Room. Entertainment was provided by Joanne Hansen, a Mountainside resident and professional harpist. Members and non-members attending the meeting brought home-baked or store-bought cookies for the enjoyment of everyone there. Continuing...
Renna Media
CBI Members Honored as “Man of the Year” and “Youths of the Year”
“Man of the Year” and “Youths of the Year”. Peter Fleischmann, Michael Liebermann, and Keira Baerson, members of Congregation Beth Israel (CBI) in Scotch Plains, were honored as “Man of the Year” and “Youths of the Year”, respectively, at the Northern New Jersey Region of the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs dinner, held at Temple Beth Ahm Yisrael in Springfield, on Sunday, December 4.
Renna Media
Thursday Morning Club holds annual Holiday Tea
The Thursday Morning Club (TMC) recently held their annual Holiday Tea at the Madison Community House and were honored to have Shirley Holly, President of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, join the holiday celebration. Past Presidents and members of 40 years and more were honored. The Pre-School Director, Patricia Driscoll, and Before and After School Child Care program Director, Dorothy O’Connor, and their staffs were recognized for their dedicated efforts to provide excellent programs and care. While enjoying a traditional tea, including scones with clotted cream and lemon curd, the members were entertained by a bassoon holiday concert.
Renna Media
Union Elks Lodge #1583 makes donation to Community Food Bank Of NJ
The Union Elks Lodge #1583 presented a donation to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The check, in the amount of $2,500 from proceeds from the Gratitude Grant, will be used for the purchase of both perishable and non-perishable food items to be distributed to food kitchens and families in need. The Union Elks Lodge #1583 is located at 281 Chestnut Street, Union, NJ. For more information, call 908-686-1583.
Renna Media
Winter “Minicourses” Return In-Person to the Library
Registration opens Wednesday, January 4, for two in-person “minicourse” offerings through the Madison Public Library. The courses, which will cover topics relating to women artists in Europe and opera in the Romantic era, are sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of the Madison Public Library. One minicourse, titled “Women...
Renna Media
Portrait Show and Cabinet Display at the Library
The Friends of the Library are excited to announce a group portrait show for the months of December and January. This mixed media show features artists Liliana Drake, Parvathi Kumar, Ann Vollum, Kathy Visco Rodgers, Harry Douglas, Liz Moser, Denise Moser, and Joel Francisco. The new installation will exhibit a...
Comments / 0