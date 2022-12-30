Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Guzman on hand for annual Killington New Year’s gala
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They rolled out the red carpet in Killington for a New Year’s eve celebration. The 6th Annual Till I Die New Year’s Eve Gala was held at the Killington Distillery, and it was a re-brand party for the clothing and accessories company, too. There was a bit of star power on hand. Vermont actor Luis Guzman, who stars in the Netflix hit “Wednesday,” was there supporting his son, who’s partnering with the company.
manchesterinklink.com
Issue without many Solutions: Homelessness in Manchester
New Year’s is a time that many people celebrate new beginnings and look forward to what the next twelve months will bring. New Year’s is a time when many people make resolutions or set goals for the upcoming year and when gym memberships spike. In honor of the...
New year to possibly welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
vermontjournal.com
Ludlow Sons of Am. Legion Post #36 make donation to FML
LUDLOW, Vt. – A check for $500 was presented to Fletcher Memorial Library from The Sons of the American Legion Post #36, Ludlow. This generous donation is in support of the “Love Your Library” fund raising campaign in tandem with the first online auction Feb. 2 – 16th. We are soliciting now for auction donations of new items, antiques, collectibles, gift certificates, getaways (lodging, or food), and wonderful donations by our locally talented individuals etc. All funds raised are used to sustain our enhanced services such as; Pass loan program, downloadable e-Content, online catalog and more. None of these items are in our operating budget, rather funded by FML Staff’s Annual Auction Proceeds.
WCAX
Police investigating reports of threats at 2 Vermont schools
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont police are investigating reports of potential threats at two Vermont schools. Police say they got reports on Tuesday of a potential threat to the Brattleboro Union High School campus. Brattleboro police say they immediately collaborated with school staff to make sure the campus was safe...
New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022
New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest-earning store in the United States, according to WMUR. It beat out over 4,000 other franchises for the honor.
newportdispatch.com
Hiker rescued in Dublin
DUBLIN — A hiker was rescued in Dublin today. Authorities were notified of a hiker in distress at around 7:00 p.m. Kateri Demartino, of Gardner, MA, had been hiking the Pumpelly Trail when she lost her way and found herself off the marked trail. Demartino had lost feeling in...
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
Western Mass New Year’s baby born in Greenfield: Welcomed into the world at 12:13 a.m.
GREENFIELD – As the clock ticked away to the end of Dec. 31, Jennifer Hein was giving birth at Baystate Franklin Medical Center and suddenly realized her son had a chance to be a New Year’s 2023 baby. At 12:13 a.m. Jack Kenneth Hein, the son of Jennifer...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Shooting on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on Saturday
The Hadley Police Department and Fire Dispatch were called to Mill Valley Road on Saturday for a shooting.
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
fallriverreporter.com
Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms
A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
WMUR.com
Manchester Dairy Queen fights to become country's top-seller
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, but only one can finish 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. And it's looking like a photo finish between Georgia and Manchester. As of Friday morning, Manchester had a $3,000 lead on the restaurant in Gray, Georgia....
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
newportdispatch.com
Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash
MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
Divers find body after search of Lake Quinsigamond near White City in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Rescue divers retrieved a body from Lake Quinsigamond Tuesday afternoon, hours after authorities received a report that a missing person could be in the water. Crews from Shrewsbury and Worcester focused on the shoreline and water at the base of the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge, on the Shrewsbury side,...
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
Comments / 1