LUDLOW, Vt. – A check for $500 was presented to Fletcher Memorial Library from The Sons of the American Legion Post #36, Ludlow. This generous donation is in support of the “Love Your Library” fund raising campaign in tandem with the first online auction Feb. 2 – 16th. We are soliciting now for auction donations of new items, antiques, collectibles, gift certificates, getaways (lodging, or food), and wonderful donations by our locally talented individuals etc. All funds raised are used to sustain our enhanced services such as; Pass loan program, downloadable e-Content, online catalog and more. None of these items are in our operating budget, rather funded by FML Staff’s Annual Auction Proceeds.

LUDLOW, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO