Brattleboro, VT

WCAX

Guzman on hand for annual Killington New Year’s gala

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They rolled out the red carpet in Killington for a New Year’s eve celebration. The 6th Annual Till I Die New Year’s Eve Gala was held at the Killington Distillery, and it was a re-brand party for the clothing and accessories company, too. There was a bit of star power on hand. Vermont actor Luis Guzman, who stars in the Netflix hit “Wednesday,” was there supporting his son, who’s partnering with the company.
KILLINGTON, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Issue without many Solutions: Homelessness in Manchester

New Year’s is a time that many people celebrate new beginnings and look forward to what the next twelve months will bring. New Year’s is a time when many people make resolutions or set goals for the upcoming year and when gym memberships spike. In honor of the...
MANCHESTER, NH
vermontjournal.com

Ludlow Sons of Am. Legion Post #36 make donation to FML

LUDLOW, Vt. – A check for $500 was presented to Fletcher Memorial Library from The Sons of the American Legion Post #36, Ludlow. This generous donation is in support of the “Love Your Library” fund raising campaign in tandem with the first online auction Feb. 2 – 16th. We are soliciting now for auction donations of new items, antiques, collectibles, gift certificates, getaways (lodging, or food), and wonderful donations by our locally talented individuals etc. All funds raised are used to sustain our enhanced services such as; Pass loan program, downloadable e-Content, online catalog and more. None of these items are in our operating budget, rather funded by FML Staff’s Annual Auction Proceeds.
LUDLOW, VT
WCAX

Police investigating reports of threats at 2 Vermont schools

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont police are investigating reports of potential threats at two Vermont schools. Police say they got reports on Tuesday of a potential threat to the Brattleboro Union High School campus. Brattleboro police say they immediately collaborated with school staff to make sure the campus was safe...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Hiker rescued in Dublin

DUBLIN — A hiker was rescued in Dublin today. Authorities were notified of a hiker in distress at around 7:00 p.m. Kateri Demartino, of Gardner, MA, had been hiking the Pumpelly Trail when she lost her way and found herself off the marked trail. Demartino had lost feeling in...
DUBLIN, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms

A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester Dairy Queen fights to become country's top-seller

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, but only one can finish 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. And it's looking like a photo finish between Georgia and Manchester. As of Friday morning, Manchester had a $3,000 lead on the restaurant in Gray, Georgia....
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash

MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
MANCHESTER, NH

