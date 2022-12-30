Read full article on original website
Texas Football: DeAndre Moore Jr. skips All-American Bowl to enroll early
The most recent addition to the 2023 Texas football recruiting class came on the second day of the Early Signing Period in the form of the former four-star Louisville Cardinals wide receiver commit/St. John Bosco (CA) product DeAndre Moore Jr. Texas flipped Moore’s commitment from Louisville on the second day of the Early Signing Period (Dec. 22) and got him to sign on the dotted line on that same day.
Texas Football: Predicting the Longhorns first transfer addition of 2023
In the next couple of weeks, we will see the activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal increase greatly for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. Texas has already added two portal players as part of the 2023 transfer class so far this offseason. The two players that...
Ron Holland, 5-star power forward, reaffirms his commitment to Texas Longhorns
As of now, it sounds like Ron Holland isn't going anywhere. The No. 1 ranked player in Texas and five-star power forward, according to On3, posted on his Twitter account that he is still "locked in" with Longhorn Nation: The 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward is coming off a great Les Schwab ...
Texas basketball vs. Kansas State: Prediction and odds college basketball
Up next on the Big 12 schedule for No. 6 Texas basketball and acting head coach Rodney Terry is a tough battle at home at the Moody Center in Austin against first-year head coach Jerome Tang and the Kansas State Wildcats. Texas can win its seventh straight if it comes out on top against Kansas State on Jan. 3.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made all the difference for elite recruit Tausili Akana
The recruiting battle for Tausili Akana rolled into the final hours ahead of Signing Day. Interestingly enough, in the end, it was longtime front-runner Oklahoma trying to chase down Texas in what turned out to be an unsuccessful attempt. “I kind of knew where I wanted to be in that...
Ex-Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, 2-time title winner, dies
Former Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, who led the Longhorns to two national championships, died Monday at age 91.
KXAN
Legendary Longhorns baseball coach Cliff Gustafson dies at 91
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cliff Gustafson, one of the founding fathers of Texas Longhorns baseball, has died at the age of 91. His legendary Longhorns coaching career extended over 29 years and resulted in two national championships (1975 and 1983) and 22 Southwest Conference titles. He finished with an astounding .795 winning percentage with 1,466 wins and 377 losses as Texas’ head coach.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Kyle Maxfield resigns as Bangs head football coach and athletic director
Bangs head football coach and athletic director Kyle Maxfield resigned today. He is headed to Austin to be the athletic director at Brentwood Christian. Maxfield helped led the Dragons to the playoffs three times in his five seasons as the leader of the football program. The best season came in 2020 when Bangs went 9-2 and was district runner-up. Maxfield’s record in Bangs was 25-26 with three winning seasons.
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
State of Texas: Looking ahead to the 2023 Legislative session
One thing that makes this year's session different is the state's financial situation. Lawmakers will start budget talks with a record surplus.
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
What to know about Kirk Watson as he once again becomes Austin mayor
He's a familiar face in Austin politics.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
Brush fire burns 10 acres near San Marcos Premium Outlets
A brush fire in San Marcos was contained after burning about 10 acres Sunday afternoon.
CBS Austin
Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are responding to a call received at 6:55 in the evening about a shooting happening outside a Dreamer's shop. The male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, detectives are still on the scene and investigating the matter.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT
An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
Why Black people are leaving Austin, new efforts bringing culture to retain professionals
Austin is diverse in a lot of ways but lacks black professionals.
Comments / 0