Austin, TX

FanSided

Texas Football: DeAndre Moore Jr. skips All-American Bowl to enroll early

The most recent addition to the 2023 Texas football recruiting class came on the second day of the Early Signing Period in the form of the former four-star Louisville Cardinals wide receiver commit/St. John Bosco (CA) product DeAndre Moore Jr. Texas flipped Moore’s commitment from Louisville on the second day of the Early Signing Period (Dec. 22) and got him to sign on the dotted line on that same day.
cbs19.tv

Legendary UT baseball coach dies at 91

AUSTIN, Texas — Former University of Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, who was once the all-time winningest college baseball coach, died Monday at age 91. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Gustafson died in his sleep from congestive heart failure. His daughters, Jann and Jill, were at his bedside.
KXAN

Legendary Longhorns baseball coach Cliff Gustafson dies at 91

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cliff Gustafson, one of the founding fathers of Texas Longhorns baseball, has died at the age of 91. His legendary Longhorns coaching career extended over 29 years and resulted in two national championships (1975 and 1983) and 22 Southwest Conference titles. He finished with an astounding .795 winning percentage with 1,466 wins and 377 losses as Texas’ head coach.
bigcountryhomepage.com

Kyle Maxfield resigns as Bangs head football coach and athletic director

Bangs head football coach and athletic director Kyle Maxfield resigned today. He is headed to Austin to be the athletic director at Brentwood Christian. Maxfield helped led the Dragons to the playoffs three times in his five seasons as the leader of the football program. The best season came in 2020 when Bangs went 9-2 and was district runner-up. Maxfield’s record in Bangs was 25-26 with three winning seasons.
Ty D.

Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
CBS Austin

Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are responding to a call received at 6:55 in the evening about a shooting happening outside a Dreamer's shop. The male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, detectives are still on the scene and investigating the matter.
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT

An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
FanSided

FanSided

