Read full article on original website
newyearnewproblems
4d ago
love how they all get raises while everyone else in the private sector mostly took paycuts unless they received at least a 7.1% increase this year. way to go !!
Reply
28
Fitron
4d ago
What a coincidence, just as Eversource announces a 21% rate hike! What ever happened to the A.G's office "looking into" it? Looking at YOU, Healy!
Reply(1)
27
Steve
4d ago
Well two days after the midterms the Democrats in the statehouse voted themselves a 20% raise in the middle of the night. So why not her also
Reply
32
Related
New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise
New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
WCVB
These 4 symbols are traditionally passed from Massachusetts governors to their successors
BOSTON — Before Gov. Charlie Baker ceremonially departs the Massachusetts State House, he will present four traditional gifts to Gov.-elect Maura Healey. The gifts, which were presented to Baker by his predecessor eight years ago, are the original key to the office door, a gavel that's more than 100 years old and three books dating back to the 1800s. Traditionally, Baker will also write a personal message to Healey on the page of one of those volumes.
WCVB
Farewell speech: Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker says goodbye ahead of Healey's inauguration later this week
BOSTON — After eight years in the governor's office, Charlie Baker is preparing to hand the top job in Massachusetts to his successor. The governor is scheduled to deliver a farewell speech at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Watch his speech in the video player above. Baker, 66, was...
whdh.com
Gov. Charlie Baker saying thank you to the people of Massachusetts as he prepares to leave office
BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker is saying thank you to the people of Massachusetts as he prepares to leave office later this week. The governor is set to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday about his eight years of service to the state. Gov. Baker’s last full day in office...
Governor-elect Maura Healey visits Springfield for the first time since elected
With just three days until her inauguration, Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Springfield to talk about her vision for the state, but how western Massachusetts will be represented by this incoming administration is the question.
New Massachusetts law protects ‘vulnerable’ road users
Gov. Charlie Baker has agreed to a new law aimed at making roads safer for “vulnerable users” such as bicyclists, pedestrians, skateboarders and anyone else who is not in a vehicle. Baker signed the bill (H 5103) Sunday after it gained momentum during the quiet informal sessions that...
iBerkshires.com
Mass RMV to Remove Option for Customers to Opt Out of Automatic Voter Registration
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that effective Jan.1, 2023, the RMV is no longer allowed to offer the option for customers to opt out of automatic voter registration. The opportunity for driver's license and ID applicants to decline automatic voter registration is no...
WCVB
Maura Healey to take over as governor of Massachusetts next week after Charlie Baker's 8 years
BOSTON — After eight years with Charlie Baker in the governor's office, a new chief executive is about to take over in Massachusetts. Gov.-elect Maura Healey, who currently serves as the state's attorney general, is scheduled to start her new job on Thursday. Healey, a Democrat, made history eight...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Massachusetts
The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries, largely driven by drug overdoses, were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years.
centraloregondaily.com
‘Medal of Honor Highway Across America’ completed in Massachusetts
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation designating the 153 mile US Highway 20 across Massachusetts as “Massachusetts Medal of Honor Highway.”. With that act, Massachusetts joined 11 other states located along the 3,365 mile US Hwy 20 in creating the unofficial “Medal of Honor Highway Across America” on the longest highway in the United States.
Massachusetts laws that go into effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws. Here are just some of the new laws that will go into effect through 2023.
Massachusetts adult-use marijuana sales closing in on $4 billion
(The Center Square) – Adult-use marijuana sales in Massachusetts continue to stuff state coffers with cash from tax revenue. The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission reports that through Dec. 18, the state saw $1.42 billion in adult-use marijuana sales for those residents over the age of 21. On the medical marijuana side of the industry, the state saw $260.2 million over the same time period. With adult-use marijuana sales taxed at...
WCVB
Brandi Carlile to perform at Healey-Driscoll inaugural celebration at TD Garden
BOSTON — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will be performing Thursday during the inaugural celebration for the new Massachusetts governor. Gov.-elect Maura Healey made the announcement Tuesday morning, adding Carlile to a list of mostly-local performers scheduled for the celebration taking place at TD Garden, including The Boston Gay Men's Chorus, Lynn native DJ Frenchy, Abilities Dance Boston, Boston-born hip-hop artist OOMPA and the award-winning Springfield High School of Science and Technology Band.
What to know about Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s inauguration
“This inauguration will be a celebration of teamwork, positivity and breaking barriers." After eight years, Massachusetts stands ready for a new governor. For the first time since 2015, a Democrat will hold the corner office in the State House when Gov.-elect Maura Healey is sworn in to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Jan. 5.
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
commonwealthmagazine.org
What the MBTA Communities law means for your town
First of a five-part series. THERE IS A NEW concept in zoning, invented this year by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In promulgated guidelines, the concept has been dubbed “minimum multi-family unit capacity.” I refer to the concept as “zoning capacity.”. If you live in a community served...
State Officials Warn Emergency Shelters Will Run Out of Space for New Families by March
The Baker administration says it expects the state’s emergency assistance shelter system will burn through available money and no longer be able to guarantee spots for eligible families by late March—a deadline one top lawmaker described as “a little bit arbitrary.”. Escalating a weeks-long push for an...
Massachusetts ranked among ‘most moved from’ states in America
BOSTON — More people moved out of Massachusetts than into the state in 2022, according to a new study. United Van Lines’ annual “National Movers Study” based its destination ranking off the percentage of inbound and outbound state movers who utilized their services in the last year.
New laws go into effect for Connecticut in 2023
Several new laws have gone into effect for the start of the new year.
Comments / 118