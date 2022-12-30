ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

newyearnewproblems
4d ago

love how they all get raises while everyone else in the private sector mostly took paycuts unless they received at least a 7.1% increase this year. way to go !!

Fitron
4d ago

What a coincidence, just as Eversource announces a 21% rate hike! What ever happened to the A.G's office "looking into" it? Looking at YOU, Healy!

Steve
4d ago

Well two days after the midterms the Democrats in the statehouse voted themselves a 20% raise in the middle of the night. So why not her also

1420 WBSM

New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise

New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

These 4 symbols are traditionally passed from Massachusetts governors to their successors

BOSTON — Before Gov. Charlie Baker ceremonially departs the Massachusetts State House, he will present four traditional gifts to Gov.-elect Maura Healey. The gifts, which were presented to Baker by his predecessor eight years ago, are the original key to the office door, a gavel that's more than 100 years old and three books dating back to the 1800s. Traditionally, Baker will also write a personal message to Healey on the page of one of those volumes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
centraloregondaily.com

‘Medal of Honor Highway Across America’ completed in Massachusetts

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation designating the 153 mile US Highway 20 across Massachusetts as “Massachusetts Medal of Honor Highway.”. With that act, Massachusetts joined 11 other states located along the 3,365 mile US Hwy 20 in creating the unofficial “Medal of Honor Highway Across America” on the longest highway in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Massachusetts adult-use marijuana sales closing in on $4 billion

(The Center Square) – Adult-use marijuana sales in Massachusetts continue to stuff state coffers with cash from tax revenue. The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission reports that through Dec. 18, the state saw $1.42 billion in adult-use marijuana sales for those residents over the age of 21. On the medical marijuana side of the industry, the state saw $260.2 million over the same time period. With adult-use marijuana sales taxed at...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Brandi Carlile to perform at Healey-Driscoll inaugural celebration at TD Garden

BOSTON — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will be performing Thursday during the inaugural celebration for the new Massachusetts governor. Gov.-elect Maura Healey made the announcement Tuesday morning, adding Carlile to a list of mostly-local performers scheduled for the celebration taking place at TD Garden, including The Boston Gay Men's Chorus, Lynn native DJ Frenchy, Abilities Dance Boston, Boston-born hip-hop artist OOMPA and the award-winning Springfield High School of Science and Technology Band.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

What to know about Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s inauguration

“This inauguration will be a celebration of teamwork, positivity and breaking barriers." After eight years, Massachusetts stands ready for a new governor. For the first time since 2015, a Democrat will hold the corner office in the State House when Gov.-elect Maura Healey is sworn in to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Jan. 5.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

What the MBTA Communities law means for your town

First of a five-part series. THERE IS A NEW concept in zoning, invented this year by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In promulgated guidelines, the concept has been dubbed “minimum multi-family unit capacity.” I refer to the concept as “zoning capacity.”. If you live in a community served...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

