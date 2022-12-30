ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded

The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Mets shouldn’t be surprised by Carlos Correa’s medical issue

You have to wonder what exactly the New York Mets are worried about in their ongoing negotiations with Carlos Correa. The New York Mets knew, before they placed a phone call to Scott Boras, that Carlos Correa has surpassed 130 games three times in his eight-year career. At best, they knew that signing a guy with that history to a contract that runs beyond his 40th birthday was a serious risk. At worst, they figured the upside of an infield with Correa and Francisco Lindor for the next decade was worth the risk of Correa not being healthy for a large chunk of time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cubs rumors: 3 final free agents Jed Hoyer must sign

The Chicago Cubs should look at these free agents as the finishing touches for the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs landed Dansby Swanson this offseason and added Jameson Taillon to the rotation. Other than those two moves, they’ve been relatively quiet. The Cubs shouldn’t have any serious intentions of...
CHICAGO, IL
Carlos Correa’s Instagram story could hint at a major update

Could Carlos Correa finally be signing with the New York Mets this week? His Instagram story sent fans into a frenzy. It’s been weeks since the Giants and Carlos Correa reneged on their lucrative contract thanks to issues with Correa’s physical. Shortly thereafter, Correa signed with the New York Mets, only to run into a similar problem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
