Dauphin County, PA

WGAL

Police in Cumberland County investigate multi-vehicle crash

Police in Cumberland County are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Monday evening. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. At around 6:07 p.m., state police were notified of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. The operator was reported to be driving recklessly on Rt. 30 (Lincoln...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody

LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Man Wanted in York Shooting from last Week

(York, PA) -- Local officials are asking for public tips in trying to find a man who's wanted for a double shooting last week. A photo of Isaac Ramos-Perez is available on the York City Police's website. Ramos-Perez is believed to have shot two people in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street last Monday. He was last seen driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Pennsylvania plates and is considered armed and dangerous. Tips can be given to the York City Police Department or at York dot crimewatchpa dot com.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Police looking for woman in connection with fatal shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are looking for a 19-year-old woman who is a suspect in a fatal shooting in York. Police said Alajah Holmes is wanted for criminal homicide in the Dec. 31 shooting death of an 18-year-woman. The shooting happened early Saturday on the 300 block of Jackson...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Elderly woman dies in Lancaster County fire

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 3:42 p.m.: The deceased has been identified as Anna Manson, 80, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. Her body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. Cause and manner of death are pending. An elderly Lancaster County woman died in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police investigating New Year's Day shooting

The Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that took place on New Year's Day. Police responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. for a report of a fight with shots fired. After arriving on scene, officers found multiple people who had been involved in...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

19-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police are now searching for a teen who is wanted for the killing of an 18-year-old on W. Jackson St. 19-year-old Alajah Holmes is currently wanted for homicide charges after the shooting of an 18-year-old on the 300 block of W. Jackson St.
WGAL

Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County house fire fatal, coroner says

West Lampeter Township, PA — A house fire that happened Tuesday morning was fatal, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. The fire started around 8:40 a.m. at a home at Millwood Road and Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township. The coroner's office has identified the victim as 80-year-old...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times

On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Woman fatally shot in York, police investigating

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning. York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found the 18-year-old with...
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
