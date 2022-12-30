Read full article on original website
Related
Cumberland County police chase ends with two flown to hospital
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 3: According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Carlisle, Interstate 81 northbound was reopened shortly after 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday. A crash on Interstate 81 northbound has shut down the highway. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday at 6:07 p.m., troopers in...
Cumberland County Man Wanted For Raping, Choking 10-Year-Old 'Multiple Times': Police
More than three years after a child reported being raped, choked, and abused, police have issued an arrest warrant for the man they believe is responsible. Roscoe N. Roy Jr., 41, of Harrisburg was named as the suspect in this abuse case "following a lengthy investigation," Lower Allen Township police say.
WGAL
Police in Cumberland County investigate multi-vehicle crash
Police in Cumberland County are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Monday evening. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. At around 6:07 p.m., state police were notified of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. The operator was reported to be driving recklessly on Rt. 30 (Lincoln...
wkok.com
State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody
LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
iheart.com
Man Wanted in York Shooting from last Week
(York, PA) -- Local officials are asking for public tips in trying to find a man who's wanted for a double shooting last week. A photo of Isaac Ramos-Perez is available on the York City Police's website. Ramos-Perez is believed to have shot two people in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street last Monday. He was last seen driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Pennsylvania plates and is considered armed and dangerous. Tips can be given to the York City Police Department or at York dot crimewatchpa dot com.
WGAL
Police looking for woman in connection with fatal shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — Police are looking for a 19-year-old woman who is a suspect in a fatal shooting in York. Police said Alajah Holmes is wanted for criminal homicide in the Dec. 31 shooting death of an 18-year-woman. The shooting happened early Saturday on the 300 block of Jackson...
Elderly woman dies in Lancaster County fire
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 3:42 p.m.: The deceased has been identified as Anna Manson, 80, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. Her body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. Cause and manner of death are pending. An elderly Lancaster County woman died in...
Man shot after dispute at business in Reading, Pa.
Reading police say a dispute escalated into a shooting at a business on Monday morning.
UPDATE Woman Dies In Lancaster County House Fire: Coroner
A woman has died following a house fire in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities say. Anna Mason, 80, was found dead in the home at Millwood Road near Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township after the fire began around 8:40 a.m., according to the county coroner's office. An aut…
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
Vehicle Explosion In Chester County Hospitalizes 1: Report
A recreational vehicle exploded in Chester County early on Tuesday, Jan. 3, sending at least one person to the hospital, CBS News reports. The explosion occurred on Street Road in Cochranville, Londonderry Township, just before 8 a.m., the outlet writes. The condition of the victim was not clear. Cochranville fire...
WGAL
Harrisburg police investigating New Year's Day shooting
The Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that took place on New Year's Day. Police responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. for a report of a fight with shots fired. After arriving on scene, officers found multiple people who had been involved in...
local21news.com
19-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police are now searching for a teen who is wanted for the killing of an 18-year-old on W. Jackson St. 19-year-old Alajah Holmes is currently wanted for homicide charges after the shooting of an 18-year-old on the 300 block of W. Jackson St.
WGAL
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
WGAL
Lancaster County house fire fatal, coroner says
West Lampeter Township, PA — A house fire that happened Tuesday morning was fatal, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. The fire started around 8:40 a.m. at a home at Millwood Road and Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township. The coroner's office has identified the victim as 80-year-old...
abc27.com
5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times
On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
abc27.com
Woman fatally shot in York, police investigating
YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning. York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found the 18-year-old with...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0