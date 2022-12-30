ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Houston rapper Trae tha Truth charged with assault against Z-Ro: reports

HOUSTON - It's been several months since a viral video showed legendary rapper Z-Ro assaulted and fellow Houston rapper Trae tha Truth, who was at the center of the beef has been charged for his involvement, according to reports. BACKGROUND: Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

HPD says 2022 homicide clearance rate best in three years

HOUSTON - Houston police says 2022 was the highest homicide clearance rate the department's had in the last three years. HPD said homicides in 2022 went down about 8% from the previous year. SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work. As of last Friday,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: Inspiration from Houston author, 5-time cancer survivor

HOUSTON – Bill C Potts grew up in Houston, attending Stratford High School where he played soccer and was in the band. He got his undergrad degree at the University of Texas where he played in the Longhorn Band. Bill has beat cancer FIVE times so far – having been saved multiple times from his lymphoma at MD Anderson in Houston. Bill’s story is one of hope. His cancer is incurable. By owning his cancer journey, he continues to beat it. He lives life to the fullest, despite his diagnosis, with a goal of helping other cancer patients.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Thieves steal expensive appliances from new home in Fifth Ward

New Year celebrations were dampened for a Fifth Ward homeowner, starting 2023 off hoping for justice. This after he says two people burglarized his brand new house, just about eight hours after appliances were delivered. ”They pulled up here in the truck, and the first thing they do is run...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

Two people were arrested over the Holiday Weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 11:20, Cpl. Jimmy Ha conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver, Gabriel Molina Guerrero, 30 of Houston, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Driving While Intoxicated. Guerrero was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
coveringkaty.com

Wing Stop Murder Victim Identified

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The man found shot to death in his car behind a Fry Road Wing Stop is identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Salgado. When Deputies arrived late Friday night, they discovered the body of Salgado at 5200 Fry Road, a short distance north of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

