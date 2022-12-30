HOUSTON – Bill C Potts grew up in Houston, attending Stratford High School where he played soccer and was in the band. He got his undergrad degree at the University of Texas where he played in the Longhorn Band. Bill has beat cancer FIVE times so far – having been saved multiple times from his lymphoma at MD Anderson in Houston. Bill’s story is one of hope. His cancer is incurable. By owning his cancer journey, he continues to beat it. He lives life to the fullest, despite his diagnosis, with a goal of helping other cancer patients.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO