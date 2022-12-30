Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Houston rapper Trae tha Truth charged with assault against Z-Ro: reports
HOUSTON - It's been several months since a viral video showed legendary rapper Z-Ro assaulted and fellow Houston rapper Trae tha Truth, who was at the center of the beef has been charged for his involvement, according to reports. BACKGROUND: Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight...
Houston police investigating 2 shootings on first Monday of new year
In one incident, an 18-year-old was shot as he came home from work. In the other, a woman was caught in gunfire between two cars on Old Spanish Trail.
Click2Houston.com
Disturbing details revealed: Before going into coma, woman claims she knew man who shot her on Houston METRORail, docs say
HOUSTON – Court documents reveal that the woman who was shot in the head on Houston’s METRORail last week said -- prior to being placed in a medically-induced coma -- that she knew the man who shot her. Police said the woman told a Houston Police officer that...
Click2Houston.com
Stray bullet from celebratory gunfire nearly struck 3-year-old in Aldine despite warnings
Law enforcement officials urged people not to ring in 2023 with dangerous celebratory gunfire yet those warnings were ignored. A family in Aldine held hands and said a prayer minutes before the start of the new year. On Monday, they’ve credited that prayer for protecting them from the path of a stray bullet.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot during argument in northwest Houston now charged in case, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is charged after an argument turned to gunfire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston on Saturday. Kyrie Andrus, 36, is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened in the 700 block of West Little York Road about 3:35 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
‘Get out before I kill you!’: Video shows terrifying armed robbery of rideshare driver in west Houston
HOUSTON – The dashcam video of an armed robbery involving a rideshare driver and two suspects was released by the Houston Police Department in hopes someone from the public will identify those involved. On Oct. 18, at around 11 a.m., police said the driver, employed with a rideshare company,...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen Lil’ Will? 1 in custody, 1 on the run after caught-on-camera violent assault of 69-year-old, HPD says
HOUSTON – One suspect is in custody, but his alleged accomplice is on the run after police say the duo brutally beat a 69-year-old man outside a convenience store in broad daylight. The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 5 in the 1000 block of Booth. Police said...
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
Search underway for man accused of hitting estranged wife with car, setting home on fire
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are looking for a man they said hit his estranged wife with a car after setting a family home on fire in north Houston. Pablo Patino, 27, is accused of setting a home on fire with his wife and stepdaughter inside. He then tried to run his wife over with a car.
fox26houston.com
HPD says 2022 homicide clearance rate best in three years
HOUSTON - Houston police says 2022 was the highest homicide clearance rate the department's had in the last three years. HPD said homicides in 2022 went down about 8% from the previous year. SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work. As of last Friday,...
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work
HOUSTON - An 18-year-old was shot twice after returning home from work early Monday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 1:05 a.m. in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane. According to police, the teen had come home to the apartment complex after work and encountered someone in...
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: Inspiration from Houston author, 5-time cancer survivor
HOUSTON – Bill C Potts grew up in Houston, attending Stratford High School where he played soccer and was in the band. He got his undergrad degree at the University of Texas where he played in the Longhorn Band. Bill has beat cancer FIVE times so far – having been saved multiple times from his lymphoma at MD Anderson in Houston. Bill’s story is one of hope. His cancer is incurable. By owning his cancer journey, he continues to beat it. He lives life to the fullest, despite his diagnosis, with a goal of helping other cancer patients.
'We don’t know what happened' | Family searching for answers after Wingstop employee killed in Katy
KATY, Texas — It's been about three days since Freddy Salgado was shot and killed outside his job and no arrests have been made. Salgado, 22, was killed Friday outside of the Wingstop on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. He was working a double at the restaurant the night he died.
Teen injured in shooting on New Year's Eve tells deputies the suspect was his classmate, HCSO says
According to investigators, there was an altercation over a black bag between the victim and two other teens before one shot him in the leg.
Click2Houston.com
Thieves steal expensive appliances from new home in Fifth Ward
New Year celebrations were dampened for a Fifth Ward homeowner, starting 2023 off hoping for justice. This after he says two people burglarized his brand new house, just about eight hours after appliances were delivered. ”They pulled up here in the truck, and the first thing they do is run...
Click2Houston.com
Family asks for public’s help in identifying suspect who gunned down father of 2 outside his mechanic shop
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday morning to ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a mechanic on Dec. 23. The 29-year-old father of two, Luis Casillas, was gunned down outside of...
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Two people were arrested over the Holiday Weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 11:20, Cpl. Jimmy Ha conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver, Gabriel Molina Guerrero, 30 of Houston, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Driving While Intoxicated. Guerrero was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Man accused of hitting wife with car after intentionally setting house on fire in N. Harris Co.
Officials said the man waited outside in his vehicle for his wife to run out of the house. He then allegedly hit her after she evacuated and fled the scene.
coveringkaty.com
Wing Stop Murder Victim Identified
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The man found shot to death in his car behind a Fry Road Wing Stop is identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Salgado. When Deputies arrived late Friday night, they discovered the body of Salgado at 5200 Fry Road, a short distance north of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
