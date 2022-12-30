Read full article on original website
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold locally. The ticket was sold in Westmoreland County at the Shop ‘n Save on Willowbrook Plaza.
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Friday’s $510 million jackpot?
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot reset after someone won the $494 million prize on October 14. Here are the winning numbers in Friday’s drawing:. 15-21-32-38-62; Mega Ball: 8; Megaplier: 4X. The estimated jackpot for the drawing...
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
I won the lottery six times at once using a tried and tested strategy – I took home $1.9m as well as another $25k a year
A MAN has won the lottery six times at once after using the same strategy for 20 years. Massachusetts resident Raymond Roberts selected his numbers for decades by using a combination of birthdays and anniversary dates. The Vietnam War veteran took home $1.9million, as well as another $25,000 a year...
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners
Here we go again and just in time for the holidays! If your dreams of endless yacht vacations and quitting your job were crushed in November, when the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made one...
Here are the winning numbers in Friday's $685M Mega Millions drawing
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot jumped to an estimated $785 million, with a cash prize option of $395 million, after no one matched all six numbers on Friday.
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania store
The holiday season is about to become a lot merrier for one person who recently purchased a winning lottery ticket with $2 million from a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket.
Stimulus Checks 2023: What to Expect and When in the New Year
As 2022 comes to a close, many Americans will be wondering if they can expect some financial relief in the next year.
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
Only 11 days remain to claim one-time $500 relief check – see who’s eligible for the cash
THOUSANDS of Americans only have 11 days left to apply for one-time $500 relief checks. The deadline will apply to those eligible for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program, which is set to provide 25,500 residents aid. During the first round of payments, 5,000 residents received $500 in relief checks. The...
A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings
Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
Warning: Major Walmart Product Recall Impacts Over 1300 Locations and Potentially the Health of Thousands of Customers
A product is recalled due to a common and potentially life-threatening food allergy omitted from its label. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, BusinessWire.com, and TheStreet.com.
Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January
Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 3 drawing paid out more than $3 million in prizes when the numbers came up 7-7-7.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $785 million ahead of next drawing
The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night's estimated $685 million jackpot. The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $100 million.
