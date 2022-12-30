ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

5 places to cozy up with a cocktail

Frigid weather can be downright depressing, but curing the winter blues is often as easy as stepping inside a local pub or tavern where the staff, clientele and atmosphere are always warm and welcoming. Here are a handful of spots where that concept has been put into practice for decades.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Original North Wildwood Bulkhead is Behind 1900 Condos.

I went to the North Wildwood’s Beach yesterday. From 12th Street north the dunes are all but gone but the beach looks great. We saw one person sitting in a beach chair enjoying the day on the North Wildwood Beach. Now, from 13th Street South the dunes are being eroded with sand walls about 15-20ft.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year

Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Buoy Washes up in Diamond Beach New Jersey.

Grace Mary found a buoy washed up on the beach near Wildwood Crest on Diamond beach on New Year’s Day. Last week we reported on another buoy that washed up on the Avalon, NJ beach. BUOYS AND WHAT THEY MEAN. Buoys are navigational devices that float on top of...
AVALON, NJ
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”

We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Sea Isle’s 2023 Summer Concert Series Expected to be Big Hit

Did you know that Elton John was in Sea Isle City last summer for a concert? Neil Diamond was another performer. Even Elvis was in the building. Well, that might be stretching the truth a bit. But tribute bands performing the songs of Elton John, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley and other top names of the music industry entertained thousands of spectators during Sea Isle’s free outdoor summer concerts in 2022.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ACUA Recycling Team Collects 17,913 lbs. of Food Donations

During Annual Food Drive for Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s (ACUA) recycling team collected 17, 913 lbs. of food during a two-week period in December as part of the Authority’s Annual Holiday Food Drive that benefits the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), Southern Branch.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
January Promotions at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

See all that’s happening at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City this month. New Member Promotion- New members will receive $20 Free Play or express bet upon sign up. $35,000 Holiday Hot Seat- Monday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 7 p.m.- Five players will be selected every 30 minutes from 2 to 6:30 p.m. to win up to $500 in Bonus Free Play. At 7 p.m. 10 winners will be selected to win $1,000 Bonus Free Play. Player’s must be playing with their Wild Card to be eligible.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Amazing: 28 Google Maps Pictures Show How Quickly Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Has Changed

Andy Warhol once said, "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." And some people have by building Super Wawas and a Walmart in EHT. A lot has changed over a relatively short amount of time in Egg Harbor Township. Really, it wasn't that long ago that you could zip around the circle in front of the airport without stopping for a red light or park your car in what was then a huge empty lot in front of the Shore Mall (there's a buffet there now).
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ

