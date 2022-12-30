Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
The Spectacular Sights and Sounds of a Crowded Boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ, on New Year’s Day
When you can start a new year at the Jersey Shore by taking advantage of 60° weather on the boardwalk, you go for it. That's exactly what I did Sunday in Ocean City -- and I was far from the only person. Around lunchtime Sunday, there was hardly a...
atlanticcityweekly.com
5 places to cozy up with a cocktail
Frigid weather can be downright depressing, but curing the winter blues is often as easy as stepping inside a local pub or tavern where the staff, clientele and atmosphere are always warm and welcoming. Here are a handful of spots where that concept has been put into practice for decades.
First Day Dog Hike rings in the new year in Belleplain State Forest
Dogs were barking up the right trees today during a First Day Hike with a twist in Cape May County, New Jersey.
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Original North Wildwood Bulkhead is Behind 1900 Condos.
I went to the North Wildwood’s Beach yesterday. From 12th Street north the dunes are all but gone but the beach looks great. We saw one person sitting in a beach chair enjoying the day on the North Wildwood Beach. Now, from 13th Street South the dunes are being eroded with sand walls about 15-20ft.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year
Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Buoy Washes up in Diamond Beach New Jersey.
Grace Mary found a buoy washed up on the beach near Wildwood Crest on Diamond beach on New Year’s Day. Last week we reported on another buoy that washed up on the Avalon, NJ beach. BUOYS AND WHAT THEY MEAN. Buoys are navigational devices that float on top of...
One of America’s Best Weekend Getaway Towns is Right Here in New Jersey
This is a fun topic "best weekend getaway towns" in America and of course including right here in the "Garden State". Think we could all use a few nice places to visit in 2023 right here in New Jersey. I guess everyone's idea of "great weekend getaways" is different. Whether...
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”
We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle’s 2023 Summer Concert Series Expected to be Big Hit
Did you know that Elton John was in Sea Isle City last summer for a concert? Neil Diamond was another performer. Even Elvis was in the building. Well, that might be stretching the truth a bit. But tribute bands performing the songs of Elton John, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley and other top names of the music industry entertained thousands of spectators during Sea Isle’s free outdoor summer concerts in 2022.
Hot Chocolate Flight at Linwood, NJ Coffee Shop is Real and It’s Spectacular!
What's better than one cup of hot chocolate? How about FOUR?! Christmas may be over but there's still plenty of winter (and time) to enjoy a hot chocolate flight being served up at a coffee shop in Linwood. Brava! Brava! Barista's Coffee House has done it again. Flights are so...
shorelocalnews.com
ACUA Recycling Team Collects 17,913 lbs. of Food Donations
During Annual Food Drive for Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s (ACUA) recycling team collected 17, 913 lbs. of food during a two-week period in December as part of the Authority’s Annual Holiday Food Drive that benefits the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), Southern Branch.
shorelocalnews.com
January Promotions at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
See all that’s happening at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City this month. New Member Promotion- New members will receive $20 Free Play or express bet upon sign up. $35,000 Holiday Hot Seat- Monday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 7 p.m.- Five players will be selected every 30 minutes from 2 to 6:30 p.m. to win up to $500 in Bonus Free Play. At 7 p.m. 10 winners will be selected to win $1,000 Bonus Free Play. Player’s must be playing with their Wild Card to be eligible.
One of NJ’s most delicious steak houses is at the Jersey Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner...
Go Back in Time: 26 Amazing Then-and-now Google Images of South Jersey
Global pandemic aside, we have seen a lot of changes here in Atlantic and Cape May Counties over the past few years. Lots of empty lots are now bustling shopping centers, casinos in Atlantic City with big names attached to them have changed hands, and even how we get from A to B across our area has greatly improved.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Fire: 3 Fire Companies Respond
The following volunteer fire companies responded to a fire in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Monday, January 2, 2023:. The fire took place on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Several Egg Harbor Township Volunteer fire department sources have...
10 Things That I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County, NJ
This was a lot of fun to put together. However, it did require a lot of introspection. I have compiled 10 things that I am extremely grateful for in Atlantic County, New Jersey. My list is both very personal and professional in nature. This much I do know. For those...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Amazing: 28 Google Maps Pictures Show How Quickly Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Has Changed
Andy Warhol once said, "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." And some people have by building Super Wawas and a Walmart in EHT. A lot has changed over a relatively short amount of time in Egg Harbor Township. Really, it wasn't that long ago that you could zip around the circle in front of the airport without stopping for a red light or park your car in what was then a huge empty lot in front of the Shore Mall (there's a buffet there now).
Burials At Sea: Are They Really A Thing In Atlantic And Cape May Counties?
How many funerals have you attended in your lifetime? Really personal question, but most likely, they all played out relatively the same way. Pardon the morbidity, but I saw an article come up on my Facebook feed, and it really got me questioning something specifically pertaining to those of us who reside in the southeastern part of Jersey.
wpgtalkradio.com
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
