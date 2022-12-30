Read full article on original website
Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session
A mild recession and a holiday spending hangover. That’s what economic forecasters predict for 2023 as lawmakers head to the state Capitol in January. Rising interest rates and persistent inflation will push the economy into a downturn, experts say, and those economic clouds could also cause the 94th General Assembly to consider any robust spending programs […] The post Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
talkbusiness.net
Harvested corn acres down; winter wheat acres up
Temperatures had a significant, negative impact on corn yields, while skyrocketing input costs compelled many Arkansas farmers to reconsider growing the crop during the 2022 season. Summer drought and early fall forced many farmers to irrigate which drove input costs higher. Arkansas farmers harvested 690,000 of the 710,000 acres of...
Washington Examiner
Arkansas has more licenses required to work but they're generally cheaper
(The Center Square) – While Arkansas may have more professions that require a license to work than seen nationally, a recent report on occupational licensing in America shows the burdens placed on workers, meaning the time and money spent to obtain a work permit in the Natural State, has declined.
KTLO
Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing
A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
KHBS
Rolling Stone picked the 200 best singers of all time: How many from Arkansas made the cut?
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Rolling Stone magazine released its list ofthe 200 Best Singers of All Time and like any list, there's a lot of controversy. But unlike Celine Dion, Arkansas was not overlooked by the Rolling Stone staff when they picked the best singers in popular music. Five vocalists from the Natural State made the list, including one member of the top ten.
Arkansas tax rates historically low entering 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will owe the state less this year thanks to legislation signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson. In August 2021, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed legislation dropping the state's income tax to 4.9% effective immediately. It made the state's tax rate the lowest since the 5% income tax rate was introduced in 1929. During Hutchinson's time in office as governor, he entered with the highest income tax rate of 7% and now leaves with the lowest for the state.
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Video Review Meltdown in Memphis, Sam's Portal Plan & Did Deion Interview For the Arkansas Job?
Ask Mike: Video Review Meltdown in Memphis, Sam's Portal Plan & Did Deion Interview For the Arkansas Job?. Ask Mike: Video Review Meltdown in Memphis, Sam’s …. Ask Mike: Video Review Meltdown in Memphis, Sam's Portal Plan & Did Deion Interview For the Arkansas Job?. Make sure to stretch...
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
Kait 8
Top 8 Stories of 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
newsfromthestates.com
Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas?
A new governor and turnover in the state Legislature has proponents hopeful for the expansion of school-choice programs in the state during the 2023 legislative session. A coalition of Democrats and Republicans from mostly rural areas have blocked numerous school voucher bills in committee in past sessions. No legislation has...
TODAY.com
Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky
Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
magnoliareporter.com
Specialty crops took hard hit in 2022, drought responsible for lower yields
Severe drought and some of the highest temperatures seen in years caused many Arkansas fruit and nut crops to suffer yield losses in 2022. July and August had less than average rainfall throughout the state, resulting in severe or moderate drought conditions for much of the state, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
Local woman celebrates 100 years with haircut
On Friday, Ms. Shirley Eddy turned 100 years old and to celebrate, she treated herself to getting her hair done.
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
okcfox.com
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
Kait 8
Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new report from the CDC shows life expectancy in the U.S. is continuing to drop. According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996. The...
What illnesses are spreading in Arkansas?
As Christmas gatherings are winding down, illnesses are still spreading across Arkansas. If you get sick, what sickness could you have?
KHBS
Lower Arkansas state tax rates in effect for 2022 tax returns
ROGERS, Ark. — Back in 2021, the state government decided to lower the state tax rate over the span of four years, but with a $1.6 billion surplus in the budget, lawmakers decided to accelerate the tax cut immediately. So as you file your 2022 taxes, you may see a bit more as the new tax rate of 4.9% is now in effect. Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says this move will save taxpayers three-quarters of a billion dollars a year compared to the old tax rate.
