Snow Ghost Express at Whitefish Mountain Resort finally open
It's a big day for Whitefish Mountain Resort as the long-awaited Snow Ghost Express six-pack lift gets up and running.
Flathead Beacon
A Legacy of Land and Lumber
When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valley’s will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
Battle of the Boots has officially started in the Flathead
The Battle of the Boots is a hiking competition between Lone Pine State Park and Flathead Lake State Park.
NBCMontana
New Year's Polar Plunge in Flathead Lake celebrates 2023 in 30-degree water
POLSON, Mont. — Who says you need to wait until summer to take a dip in Flathead Lake?. Not the 90 or so folks who stripped down and ran into the lake to celebrate the first day of 2023. NBC Montana was in Polson Sunday for the annual New...
Flathead Beacon
Winter Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel at Glacier Park Airport
After winter weather and chaotic holiday travel canceled thousands of flights across U.S. airports at the end of December, a cold snap followed by freezing rain and fog forced Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) to shut down in the afternoon and evening of Christmas Day. “It was to be expected,”...
montanarightnow.com
Crews repairing water main in Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Crews are repairing a water main at the westside corner of Horine Park in Columbia Falls Tuesday. The water main repair is near the Talbot Road and Beth Road intersection. The Columbia Falls Police Department said via Facebook water may be shut off two to four...
Winter's Kitchen reaching out to Flathead's homeless community
Winter’s Kitchen is a new non profit in the Flathead that helps feed the homeless community. Volunteers team up on Sundays to host a potluck style meal to feed the homeless.
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
Flathead Beacon
Man Arrested Following Shooting at Kalispell Town Pump
A 40-year-old man on Dec. 30 was arrested on a felony assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly shot another man at the Town Pump gas station and casino on West Reserve Drive, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release. Jacob Norris was booked in the Flathead County...
Flathead Electric Crews working to restore power in Montana cold snap
It's cold enough in your house with the power on. Imagine what it's like for a few hundred residents on the east side of Montana's Flathead Valley, where crews are responding to widespread outages that developed this morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative reports the problems began around 7:40 this morning when...
Kalispell man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Highway 83
Authorities have released the name of a man from Kalispell who died in a recent crash in the Swan Valley.
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
Comments / 0