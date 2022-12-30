ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Flathead Beacon

A Legacy of Land and Lumber

When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winter Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel at Glacier Park Airport

After winter weather and chaotic holiday travel canceled thousands of flights across U.S. airports at the end of December, a cold snap followed by freezing rain and fog forced Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) to shut down in the afternoon and evening of Christmas Day. “It was to be expected,”...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Crews repairing water main in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Crews are repairing a water main at the westside corner of Horine Park in Columbia Falls Tuesday. The water main repair is near the Talbot Road and Beth Road intersection. The Columbia Falls Police Department said via Facebook water may be shut off two to four...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Man Arrested Following Shooting at Kalispell Town Pump

A 40-year-old man on Dec. 30 was arrested on a felony assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly shot another man at the Town Pump gas station and casino on West Reserve Drive, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release. Jacob Norris was booked in the Flathead County...
KALISPELL, MT
930 AM KMPT

Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana.

