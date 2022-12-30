Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Williamson County, TN using data from Zillow . Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes.

All seven cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#7. Fairview, TN

– Typical home value: $443,792

– 1-year price change: +14.0%

– 5-year price change: +74.5%

#6. Thompsons Station, TN

– Typical home value: $689,932

– 1-year price change: +19.4%

– 5-year price change: +83.8%

#5. Nolensville, TN

– Typical home value: $751,286

– 1-year price change: +17.9%

– 5-year price change: +76.1%

#4. Franklin, TN

– Typical home value: $832,020

– 1-year price change: +17.5%

– 5-year price change: +80.9%

#3. College Grove, TN

– Typical home value: $1,018,391

– 1-year price change: +19.1%

– 5-year price change: +83.2%

#2. Arrington, TN

– Typical home value: $1,066,208

– 1-year price change: +23.7%

– 5-year price change: +87.9%

#1. Brentwood, TN

– Typical home value: $1,265,791

– 1-year price change: +19.6%

– 5-year price change: +85.7%

