Places with the most expensive homes in Williamson County, TN
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Williamson County, TN using data from Zillow . Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes.
All seven cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#7. Fairview, TN
– Typical home value: $443,792
– 1-year price change: +14.0%
– 5-year price change: +74.5%
#6. Thompsons Station, TN
– Typical home value: $689,932
– 1-year price change: +19.4%
– 5-year price change: +83.8%
#5. Nolensville, TN
– Typical home value: $751,286
– 1-year price change: +17.9%
– 5-year price change: +76.1%
#4. Franklin, TN
– Typical home value: $832,020
– 1-year price change: +17.5%
– 5-year price change: +80.9%
#3. College Grove, TN
– Typical home value: $1,018,391
– 1-year price change: +19.1%
– 5-year price change: +83.2%
#2. Arrington, TN
– Typical home value: $1,066,208
– 1-year price change: +23.7%
– 5-year price change: +87.9%
#1. Brentwood, TN
– Typical home value: $1,265,791
– 1-year price change: +19.6%
– 5-year price change: +85.7%
