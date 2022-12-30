ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Places with the most expensive homes in Williamson County, TN

By Stacker
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Williamson County, TN using data from Zillow . Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes.

All seven cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#7. Fairview, TN

– Typical home value: $443,792
– 1-year price change: +14.0%
– 5-year price change: +74.5%

#6. Thompsons Station, TN

– Typical home value: $689,932
– 1-year price change: +19.4%
– 5-year price change: +83.8%

#5. Nolensville, TN

– Typical home value: $751,286
– 1-year price change: +17.9%
– 5-year price change: +76.1%

#4. Franklin, TN

– Typical home value: $832,020
– 1-year price change: +17.5%
– 5-year price change: +80.9%

#3. College Grove, TN

– Typical home value: $1,018,391
– 1-year price change: +19.1%
– 5-year price change: +83.2%

#2. Arrington, TN

– Typical home value: $1,066,208
– 1-year price change: +23.7%
– 5-year price change: +87.9%

#1. Brentwood, TN

– Typical home value: $1,265,791
– 1-year price change: +19.6%
– 5-year price change: +85.7%

