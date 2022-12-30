Read full article on original website
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week
The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
The Seattle Seahawks picked up a huge victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New York Jets 23-6 in dominant fashion. Seattle set the tone early and jumped out to a lead, blitzing New York from the opening snap and not allowing them to get comfortable. The win snapped a three-game...
Texans’ Laremy Tunsil Setting Lofty Goal For Himself
Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is one of the only good things about the Houston Texans this season. There isn’t much to get excited about when taking a look at the current roster, but he is a standout. They are 2-13-1 on the season and rank near the bottom of nearly every statistic this season. Houston is heading toward having the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which would provide them the opportunity to select a new franchise quarterback.
NFL Analysis Network
Raiders’ Davante Adams Sends Heart-Felt Message On Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin wasn’t a name many people were familiar with before Monday night. Anyone who follows the Buffalo Bills knew who he was and some diehard football fans probably recognized the name, but his name entered everyone’s lexicon Monday evening. Hamlin was involved in a scary incident during...
NFL Analysis Network
Aaron Rodgers Gets Real About Packers’ Improbable Season
Aaron Rodgers has been part of plenty of ups and downs during his career with the Green Bay Packers. But, Year 18 of his Hall of Fame career has been arguably the wildest roller coaster ride. There was some doubt coming into the 2022 season if Rodgers would even be...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude
Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.
Ole Miss basketball suffers blowout road defeat to Alabama, continues losing slide
The play was everything Ole Miss men's basketball hasn't been lately. Alabama's Brandon Miller plucked one of seven first-half Rebel turnovers off the hardwood, dribbled it around his back as he tiptoed along the sideline, tossed it to a teammate in the paint then vaulted up for a return pass and an alley-oop jam. The bucket gave the Crimson Tide (12-2, 2-0 SEC) a 16-point lead in a game the Rebels went on...
Pitt basketball team alum honors Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest vs. Bengals
Damar Hamlin was honored by both his alma mater and the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night just a day after he suffered a cardiac arrest vs. the Bengals.
Rams Set Rough NFL Record In Week 17 Loss To Chargers
The Los Angeles Rams came into the 2022 season with some high expectations. They were the defending Super Bowl champions and many people thought they would once again compete for a championship this offseason. Based on some of their additions in the offseason, it was hard to bet against them.
Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Is Only NFL Player In History To Do This
Mike Evans has played on some underwhelming teams throughout his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They missed the playoffs in six straight years to begin his career and in five of them the team finished with a record under .500. The last two seasons and this one have been much better, as they are looking to make the playoffs for a third straight year with Tom Brady under center.
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Provides Discouraging Tua Tagovailoa Update
The Miami Dolphins are fighting for their playoff lives and the status of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to make that battle even tougher. Just a few weeks ago they seemed like a shoo-in for one of the Wild Card spots, potentially even catching the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East divisional race. But, a five-game losing streak has them on the outside looking in of the postseason.
49ers’ Nick Bosa Doesn’t Hold Back On Raiders’ Josh Jacobs
The San Francisco 49ers’ defense, led by potential Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, has been a dominant unit throughout the season. When he has been on the field and healthy, opponents have struggled mightily to find success against them. The only team that had found a modicum...
NFL Analysis Network
