Minneapolis, MN

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week

The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Star

The Seattle Seahawks picked up a huge victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New York Jets 23-6 in dominant fashion. Seattle set the tone early and jumped out to a lead, blitzing New York from the opening snap and not allowing them to get comfortable. The win snapped a three-game...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL Analysis Network

Texans’ Laremy Tunsil Setting Lofty Goal For Himself

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is one of the only good things about the Houston Texans this season. There isn’t much to get excited about when taking a look at the current roster, but he is a standout. They are 2-13-1 on the season and rank near the bottom of nearly every statistic this season. Houston is heading toward having the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which would provide them the opportunity to select a new franchise quarterback.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Raiders’ Davante Adams Sends Heart-Felt Message On Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin wasn’t a name many people were familiar with before Monday night. Anyone who follows the Buffalo Bills knew who he was and some diehard football fans probably recognized the name, but his name entered everyone’s lexicon Monday evening. Hamlin was involved in a scary incident during...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Aaron Rodgers Gets Real About Packers’ Improbable Season

Aaron Rodgers has been part of plenty of ups and downs during his career with the Green Bay Packers. But, Year 18 of his Hall of Fame career has been arguably the wildest roller coaster ride. There was some doubt coming into the 2022 season if Rodgers would even be...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Clarion Ledger

Ole Miss basketball suffers blowout road defeat to Alabama, continues losing slide

The play was everything Ole Miss men's basketball hasn't been lately. Alabama's Brandon Miller plucked one of seven first-half Rebel turnovers off the hardwood, dribbled it around his back as he tiptoed along the sideline, tossed it to a teammate in the paint then vaulted up for a return pass and an alley-oop jam. The bucket gave the Crimson Tide (12-2, 2-0 SEC) a 16-point lead in a game the Rebels went on...
OXFORD, MS
NFL Analysis Network

Rams Set Rough NFL Record In Week 17 Loss To Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams came into the 2022 season with some high expectations. They were the defending Super Bowl champions and many people thought they would once again compete for a championship this offseason. Based on some of their additions in the offseason, it was hard to bet against them.
NFL Analysis Network

Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Is Only NFL Player In History To Do This

Mike Evans has played on some underwhelming teams throughout his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They missed the playoffs in six straight years to begin his career and in five of them the team finished with a record under .500. The last two seasons and this one have been much better, as they are looking to make the playoffs for a third straight year with Tom Brady under center.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Provides Discouraging Tua Tagovailoa Update

The Miami Dolphins are fighting for their playoff lives and the status of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to make that battle even tougher. Just a few weeks ago they seemed like a shoo-in for one of the Wild Card spots, potentially even catching the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East divisional race. But, a five-game losing streak has them on the outside looking in of the postseason.
MIAMI, FL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analysis Network

