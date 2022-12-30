ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Full list of Kansas events leading up to Inauguration Day

By Rebekah Chung
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPY9k_0jyvoCgl00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The New Year will kick off with a celebration leading up to the Inauguration of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Lt. Governor David Toland.

The Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced the schedule for the Day of Service events on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Volunteer opportunities appear to be open starting as soon as January 2.

Participants can lend a hand to local charities the committee is partnering with across the state.

“The Day of Service is a great Kansas tradition and demonstrates the impact we can all make in our communities,” Gov. Kelly said. “Volunteering makes our communities stronger, provides a sense of belonging and improves lives. By donating some of our time, we can make a positive difference in our great state we all call home. Join us for a Day of Service event near you.”

As a part of the #KSDayOfService initiative, Kansans can volunteer for numerous opportunities throughout the state. Below is a list of volunteer activities.

Visit kellytolandinaugural.com for more information and a full list of volunteer opportunities. Volunteer opportunities will be continually added between now and January 7.

See a full list of Day of Service events below.

For more information on inaugural events, please visit the website here .

Day of Service Events

Leavenworth County – Supply Drive

WHEN :

Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM C.T.

WHAT :

Supply drive with the Alliance Against Family Violence, an organization that provides direct services to the victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. More information on needed supplies can be found here .

WHERE :

Leavenworth-Lansing Chamber of Commerce, 518 Shawnee St., Leavenworth, KS 66048

Sedgwick County – Supply Drive

WHEN :

Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM C.T.

WHAT :

A diaper and baby clothing drive in support of the Kansas Birth Justice Society, a Wichita-based nonprofit organization focused on eliminating racial disparities in maternal and infant health.

WHERE :

540 N. Broadway Suite 203, Wichita, KS 67214

Sedgwick County – Supply Drive

WHEN :

Saturday, January 2 – 7, 2023. Items may be dropped off between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. C.T. each day or call (316) 512-1071, and arrangements can be made to meet at a different time. Sorting and packing will be from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM C.T.

WHAT :

A supply drive with the Urban League of Kansas. The ULK will be accepting supply donations for families in need, and volunteers will help sort and pack donations. The most needed items include diapers, new children’s underwear and socks, children’s books, coloring books, crayons, and toiletry items. Volunteers will help sort and pack the donations on January 7.

WHERE :

2418 E 9th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214

Shawnee County – Food Drive

WHEN :

January 5 – 13, 2023, 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. C.T.

WHAT :

A food drive with Harvesters – The Community Food Network. Donation barrels will be located in the Kansas State Capitol from January 5th – January 13th.

WHERE :

SW 8th & SW Van Buren St., Topeka, KS 66612

Wyandotte County – Food and Hygiene/Household Product Drive

WHEN :

January 7, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. C.T.

WHAT :

Food drive with Cross-Lines Community Market. Volunteers will participate by donating food, hygiene, and household items. More information on needed items can be found here .

WHERE :

736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, KS, 66015

Johnson County – Food Bank and Food and Coat Drive

WHEN :

January 7, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. C.T.

WHAT :

Food drive with Shawnee Community Services. Volunteers will sort and re-package donated products, or donate food and coats. More information on needed items can be found here .

WHERE :

11110 W 67th Street, Shawnee, KS 66203

Riley County – Hygiene Product Bank and Drive

WHEN :

January 7, 2023, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. C.T.

WHAT :

Hygiene supply drive with Flint Hills Breadbasket. Volunteers can make donations from January 2 – January 7, with in-person sorting and packing of goods on January 7. Suggested items to donate include: toilet paper, paper towels, soap, shampoo & conditioner, deodorant, and full size toothpaste.

WHERE :

905 Yuma Street, Manhattan, KS 66502

Saline County – Food and Personal Hygiene Product Drive

WHEN :

January 7, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. C.T.

WHAT :

Food and personal hygiene product drive with Salina Shares. Most needed items include shampoo and conditioner, lotion, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand-warmers, canned pasta meals (any canned goods must have pop tops), beanie weenies, Vienna sausage, fruit cups, pudding cups, individually wrapped crackers, treats or chips, granola bars, instant oatmeal in individual packets.

WHERE :

155 S. 5th St., Salina, KS 67402

Douglas County – Food Drive

WHEN :

January 7, 2023.

WHAT :

Food drive with Just Food, a food bank in Douglas County.

WHERE :

Multiple locations. More information here .

Douglas County – Supply Drive

WHEN :

January 2 – 7, 2023.

WHAT :

Supply drive with The Willow Domestic Violence Center.

WHERE :

Two locations. 1920 Moodie Rd, Lawrence, KS and 1832 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS

Montgomery County – Food Bank

WHEN :

January 9 – 13, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. C.T.

WHAT :

Volunteers will sort and stock the pantry at the Community Access Center.

WHERE :

307 1/2 W Pecan, Independence, KS 67301

Ford County – Drive By Food Drive

WHEN :

January 7, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. C.T.

WHAT :

Residents are encouraged to participate by donating food at The Manna House. The drive-by food drive allows you to donate food without leaving your car.

WHERE :

1012 1st Ave, Dodge City, KS 67801

Lyon County – In Support of SOS Kansas

WHEN: January 5, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. C.T.

WHAT: Volunteers will be moving and assembling furniture for a rest and reflection room for SOS Kansas. Help is needed to move and assemble the furniture to prepare the room and make a peaceful and welcoming space.

WHERE :

1420 C or E Drive, Emporia, KS 66801

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

KSN News

KSN News

