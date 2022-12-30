ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

george robinson
4d ago

that story don't sound right as tough as he is he run from a little lady he wants some attention I wouldn't want him to speak on behalf of my community

STACY SMITH
3d ago

So, I’m not sure why he’s talking all this bs about the hood being reluctant to report things to the police. They took your statement & then investigated & apprarntly their investigation didn’t match up to your statement, which by the way is kinda odd sounding in the first place, but you going into this neighborhood victim crap, sounds like the police who are following the facts from video footage seized. Your statement is just that, your statement, just because you’re an Alderman & called the police don’t automatically make you correct. I hope you didn’t fabricate this incident, but all your talks and threats are somewhat shocking & who goes back to video a person you believed had just threatened to shoot you & rob you. You could’ve stayed a safe distance from this lady and waited until law enforcement arrived.

Pam Morrow
3d ago

With his attitude and language he has NO BUSINESS being in ANY political office EVER. He LIES then THREATENS to sue???? DEFINITELY NOT ELECTION MATERIAL

