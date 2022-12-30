Read full article on original website
NFL’s embarrassment over Deshaun Watson has never been more obvious
The official NFL Twitter account seems to be avoiding posting Deshaun Watson highlights, never mentioning the QB while focusing on receivers catching TDs.ae. The fact that Deshaun Watson is playing NFL football this season is an embarrassment to the league. That much is clear. Watson had his best game with...
Tom Brady, Mike Evans torch Panthers, secure NFC South with dramatic 4th-quarter rally
If this indeed is Tom Brady's last ride, he'll finish in the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-0 hole and a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24 and secure the NFC South. The win extends a now-14-year streak of Brady-quarterbacked teams making the playoffs. He can thank Mike Evans for helping him seal the deal on Sunday.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Is 'Back'
The Green Bay Packers are one step closer to turning a lost season into a playoff bid. A 4-8 start had onlookers wondering if Green Bay would give Jordan Love reps over Aaron Rodgers to close the season. The Packers are instead poised to play for a postseason spot next weekend.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Clinching Playoff Appearance
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially in the NFL playoffs. They were able to come back from a 21-10 deficit on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers to clinch the NFC South for a second straight season. It's also the third-straight season that the Bucs have made the playoffs overall.
Seahawks Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
The Seattle Seahawks picked up a huge victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New York Jets 23-6 in dominant fashion. Seattle set the tone early and jumped out to a lead, blitzing New York from the opening snap and not allowing them to get comfortable. The win snapped a three-game...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL coach of the year interested in Panthers?
A popular college football coach recently expressed interest in leading the Carolina Panthers next season.
Look: NFL Crowd Wants Starting Quarterback Benched Sunday
Washington Commanders fans are losing their patience with Carson Wentz early on Sunday. Wentz is back in the starting lineup after replacing an ineffective Taylor Heinicke last Saturday. This is the veteran quarterback's first start since October. On the Commanders' third play from scrimmage, Wentz was intercepted by Cleveland's Denzel...
Report: NFL Players Bothered By Quarterback Benching
The Las Vegas Raiders made the surprising decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr this week. Carr, who is now expected to be traded, has left the Raiders for the final two weeks of the regular season. According to FOX insider Peter Schrager, many Raiders players are bothered by the quarterback's...
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Giants Reportedly Make Big Decision On Daniel Jones
One of the biggest questions of the NFL's 2023 offseason will be what the New York Giants do with Daniel Jones. Does New York want the former first round quarterback back for another year? Or will the Giants choose to let Jones walk in free agency?. According to a report,...
KC-area Buffalo Bills fans, Chiefs Kingdom wishing Damar Hamlin a fast recovery
Al Burns, a lifelong Bills fan who owns Al’s Bar and Grill, said his heart sunk when an ambulance rolled onto the turf to assist Hamlin.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 17 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to one week and one game. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended on Sunday of Week 17.
Buccaneers: Will Tom Brady play vs. Falcons in Week 18?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to play Tom Brady and the rest of their starters vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. Despite having already locked up the No. 4 seed and a second consecutive NFC South crown, Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starters will play vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.
NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor
The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18. But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed. "Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is...
Pelicans announce injury update on Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday shared an injury update regarding Zion Williamson. Williamson left Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a hamstring injury. The team said Tuesday that imaging confirmed their suspicions that Williamson had suffered a strained hamstring. Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks. This is a tough development for the... The post Pelicans announce injury update on Zion Williamson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Giants Win Clinch Playoff Spot, Pats Win Jets Out of Playoffs; NBA, NHL
In the NFL Sunday, the New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts 38-10. Giants QB Daniel Jones was 19 for 24 for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns. With the win, the Giants clinched a Playoff Spot for the first time since 2016.
Giants react to Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsing on field: ‘You got me in tears, twin’
The Giants’ connections to Damar Hamlin run deep. So their coaches and players were especially impacted by Monday night’s tragic events, as Hamlin — a Bills safety — collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here is the Bills’...
Belichick delivers ode to Slater, McCourty
FOXBORO -- "The Patriot Way" has long been an indefinable term. By and large, it's mostly meant that smart players make smart plays in critical scenarios.And while the dynastic days ended some years ago, the culture within the Patriots locker room has remained largely the same thanks to the players who experienced and contributed to those championships. And even though the Patriots won on Sunday to keep alive their playoff chances, the day was perhaps bittersweet for Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater.While neither player has announced intentions of retiring at season's end, both have contemplated retirement in recent years. The...
