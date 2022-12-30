Read full article on original website
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
Fox17
U of M Health-West delivers its first 2023 baby
WYOMING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West introduces us to its first baby of 2023!. Jordyn Angeline Chapman was born to Jamie Chapman at 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the health system. We’re told the newborn Freeport resident weighs 7 lbs 15 oz and measures 20.5 inches in...
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Lancing might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lancing.
Greater Lansing Food Bank shares mobile distribution schedule
If you are someone you know is in need of food this month, the Greater Lansing Food Bank is here to help.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ogma’s Polish Fried Rice combines hibachi and Polish cuisine
JACKSON, MI – Ogma Brewing Co. touts itself as the best spot in Jackson to grab a great beer and some comfort food. Andrew Volk owns the brewery with brothers Troy and Kevin Craft. They opened for business in 2021, but for the first few weeks, food wasn’t on the menu.
WILX-TV
Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions
On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
WWMTCw
City parts ways with Coakley, a fire in Battle Creek, food shortages & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence. A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted...
Michigan State Football Loses 9th Player To Transfer Portal
Without a bowl game to prepare for, Michigan State football got an early start on reshaping its roster for the 2023 football season. The Spartans added a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, composed of 15 high school prospects, as well as 11 incoming transfers. However, Michigan State has suffered several departures as well, the latest being redshirt junior defensive back Tate Hallock.
WILX-TV
Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three kids are in the hospital after being rescued from a pond Saturday afternoon. The incident took place near Aurelius and Cavanaugh Roads. According to Lansing Firefighters, the kids were playing on the ice when two fell off around 3:30 p.m. One of the kids was under the ice and another was hanging on when rescue arrived.
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Construction of auto racetrack and club begins next week in Howell
2023 will begin with construction on a 273-acre automotive district in the City of Howell. Work on Phase 1 of the Motorsports Gateway Howell will begin on Monday, Jan. 9, following approval last month by Howell City Council on a purchase agreement. The initial phase will include a 2.2-mile performance...
