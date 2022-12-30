ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Fox17

U of M Health-West delivers its first 2023 baby

WYOMING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West introduces us to its first baby of 2023!. Jordyn Angeline Chapman was born to Jamie Chapman at 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the health system. We’re told the newborn Freeport resident weighs 7 lbs 15 oz and measures 20.5 inches in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WOOD TV8

NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
ROCKFORD, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Michigan State Football Loses 9th Player To Transfer Portal

Without a bowl game to prepare for, Michigan State football got an early start on reshaping its roster for the 2023 football season. The Spartans added a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, composed of 15 high school prospects, as well as 11 incoming transfers. However, Michigan State has suffered several departures as well, the latest being redshirt junior defensive back Tate Hallock.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three kids are in the hospital after being rescued from a pond Saturday afternoon. The incident took place near Aurelius and Cavanaugh Roads. According to Lansing Firefighters, the kids were playing on the ice when two fell off around 3:30 p.m. One of the kids was under the ice and another was hanging on when rescue arrived.
LANSING, MI
WGN News

Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
WYOMING, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Construction of auto racetrack and club begins next week in Howell

2023 will begin with construction on a 273-acre automotive district in the City of Howell. Work on Phase 1 of the Motorsports Gateway Howell will begin on Monday, Jan. 9, following approval last month by Howell City Council on a purchase agreement. The initial phase will include a 2.2-mile performance...
HOWELL, MI
