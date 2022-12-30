ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he’s retiring as a Packer

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a Green Bay Packer after spending his first 4 1/2 seasons with that franchise.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that Clinton-Dix had informed the team of his decision to retire with the Packers.

The Packers selected Clinton-Dix out of Alabama with the 21st overall pick in the 2014 draft. He earned Pro Bowl honors with the Packers in 2016 and remained with Green Bay until getting traded to Washington during the 2018 season.

Clinton-Dix had 14 interceptions with the Packers. He made 16 starts with the Chicago Bears in 2019, didn’t play any games in 2020, appeared in two games with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and hadn’t played anywhere this season. He finishes his career with 16 interceptions.

