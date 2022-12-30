Read full article on original website
Kailua residents call for traffic safety after pedestrian fatality
According to Honolulu police, a woman was killed while crossing the street in Kailua Monday morning, Jan. 2. HPD said, shortly before 6 a.m., the woman in her 60s was crossing Keolu Dr. in a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died. The 85-year-old driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.
HPD: Speed appears to be a factor in H-3 Freeway critical motorcycle crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist in his 50s was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash on the H-3 Freeway eastbound. Honolulu EMS said they responded to the crash about 12:55 p.m. in the Kailua area. Police investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
Woman dead after pedestrian, vehicle collision in Kailua
Honolulu Police Department, Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section reported a new vehicle collision, this time killing a woman.
76-year-old pedestian in critical condition following hit-and-run in Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police said a 76-year-old pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in the Honolulu area. Authorities said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on North Kukui Street and Maunakea Street in Chinatown. Officials said the man was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk,...
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
Two-alarm fire in Pearl City extinguished by HFD
2023 is here; but for many first responders, few changes occur with a new year when it comes to keeping our community safe.
Ehukai Pillbox Trail saw two rescues says HFD
Lots of folks are out enjoying the gorgeous scenery of O'ahu, and with that influx has come some rescue efforts by Honolulu Fire Department.
A warning from HPD: Officers will ticket, tow vehicles that stop on freeway to watch fireworks
Police warn against fireworks watching on the freeway
Honolulu Police Department Captain James Slayter said he is thankful last year’s stalling on the freeways to watch the fireworks did not result in any major accidents.
HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
Parking rates have increased at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) decided to increase parking rates at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport starting on Jan. 1, 2023. These rate increases will support modernization of the parking facilities and encourage turnover.
A violent home invasion in Manoa; how one expert says you can prevent being targeted
Home owners were assaulted during a break-in at a home in Manoa putting residents on high alert. How bad is crime in the area and what can people do to prevent being targeted?
Motorcycle accident leaves man in critical condition
The City and County of Honolulu said that there is an on/off ramp lane closure due to a vehicular accident.
Family of woman killed by firework explosion urges others to be safe NYE
Have fun but leave the aerial fireworks to the professionals. That's the message authorities and the family of a woman killed by an illegal aerial firework want to share as people prepare to usher in 2023.
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
Bellows Beach in Honolulu reopens after inert ammunition found
A community member turned over inert ammunition found off-base to the Bellows Air Force Station, a spokeswoman said. Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, spokeswoman of the 15th Wing, said the community member turned in several inert, 40-millimeter rounds this morning. Honolulu police were called as a standard protocol because of concurrent jurisdiction,...
Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in Kailua; 1st deadly crash of 2023
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
