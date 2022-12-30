ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Kailua residents call for traffic safety after pedestrian fatality

According to Honolulu police, a woman was killed while crossing the street in Kailua Monday morning, Jan. 2. HPD said, shortly before 6 a.m., the woman in her 60s was crossing Keolu Dr. in a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died. The 85-year-old driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Speed appears to be a factor in H-3 Freeway critical motorcycle crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist in his 50s was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash on the H-3 Freeway eastbound. Honolulu EMS said they responded to the crash about 12:55 p.m. in the Kailua area. Police investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

76-year-old pedestian in critical condition following hit-and-run in Chinatown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police said a 76-year-old pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in the Honolulu area. Authorities said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on North Kukui Street and Maunakea Street in Chinatown. Officials said the man was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii

Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
HONOLULU, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

Bellows Beach in Honolulu reopens after inert ammunition found

A community member turned over inert ammunition found off-base to the Bellows Air Force Station, a spokeswoman said. Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, spokeswoman of the 15th Wing, said the community member turned in several inert, 40-millimeter rounds this morning. Honolulu police were called as a standard protocol because of concurrent jurisdiction,...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in Kailua; 1st deadly crash of 2023

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman was struck and killed by a car in Kailua, early Monday morning, marking the first deadly crash on Oahu in 2023. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Keolu Drive. According to crash investigators, the victim was attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a car heading east on Keolu Drive.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
HONOLULU, HI

