Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week
The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed
Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
numberfire.com
Suns leave Josh Okogie off Monday lineup
The Phoenix Suns did not list Josh Okogie in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Okogie will move to the bench Monday with Landry Shamet (Achilles) back in the starting lineup. Our models project Okogie for 13.4 fantasy points in today's contest, with 5.6 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (finger) questionable to return for Dolphins in Week 17; Skylar Thompson takes over
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is headed to the medical tent in the team's Week 17 game against the New England Patriots. In throwing a pick-six late in the third quarter, Bridgewater had his hand collide with a defender. Reports from the sideline are that he's having trouble getting a grip on the football, and Skylar Thompson has now taken over under center with the Dolphins down two points. Bridgewater is officially questionable to return.
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals Week 17 contest will not resume this week
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 game will not be resumed this week. The contest was suspended on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The NFL hasn't made a decision on the possible resumption of the game and they haven't made any changes to the Week 18 schedule.
numberfire.com
Trevor Lawrence (toe) active again for Jaguars in Week 17
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Lawrence keeps being listed questionable due to his toe injury, and he continues to suit up despite the ailment. That will be the case again here in the penultimate game of the season. Our...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Miami's Duncan Robinson (hamstring) upgraded to probable Monday
The Miami Heat upgraded Duncan Robinson (hamstring) from questionable to probable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a hamstring issue but should play tonight in some capacity. Robinson has a $3,600 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game so far...
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals Week 17 game temporarily suspended Monday
Monday's Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended. Monday's game is currently in a temporary suspension after Bills defender Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Both teams have walked to the locker room to discuss whether to continue tonight's game as we wait for news of Hamlin's health.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday
The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) probable for Miami's Wednesday matchup
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Martin is expected to play on Wednesday after he was designated as probable. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 19.1 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 8.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Walker is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Heat on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 25.8 against Miami. Walker's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (ankle) starting for Atlanta Monday; Griffin to come off bench
The Atlanta Hawks listed De'Andre Hunter (ankle) as a starter for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Hunter was questionable heading into the day, but was cleared to return well in advance of the team's tip-off tonight. He'll start while AJ Griffin moves back to the bench. Hunter has...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Obi Toppin (knee) doubtful for Wednesday
New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toppin continues to miss time with a knee injury that has sidelined him since December 7th. He has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday, a sign that he is progressing in his recovery and moving closer to a return to action.
numberfire.com
Kings' Malik Monk (shoulder) questionable for Tuesday
The Sacramento Kings listed Malik Monk (shoulder) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Monk is dealing with a new shoulder injury, so it will be important to monitor his status as the Kings prepare for tomorrow's contest. If he is able to play, our models project Monk...
