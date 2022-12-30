Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Did Brazilian Soccer Icon Pelé's Nickname Receive His Nickname?
Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the boy who became “Pelé',” was the Brazilian king of soccer and one of the greatest players to grace the pitch. He passed away on Dec. 29 at 82 years old. Pelé' made his mark in soccer at a very young age....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter Reveals ‘Physical' 1991 Incident With Future Wife; US Soccer Investigating
United States men's national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter is being investigated by U.S. Soccer for a 1991 incident where he kicked the woman who later became his wife. U.S. Soccer said in a statement Tuesday that it immediately hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation upon learning of the allegation on Dec. 11, 2022. The results of the investigation will be made public once completed, per U.S. Soccer.
